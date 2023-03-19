Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside distillery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals for a Thai restaurant in Elgin town centre.

They’re also given retrospective permission for a glamping pod near Ben Rinnes.

In Speyside, a treatment shed is proposed at Glenfarclas Distillery.

Let’s start with a hydraulic equipment supplier’s plans to convert a store into a workshop near Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Submitted: Workshop for Elgin firm

QHS Scotland Limited is looking to turn its store into a workshop and erect an extension.

The plans, including three parking spaces, are proposed at Thornwood, Birnie, Elgin.

Grant and Geoghegan Limited is representing the hydraulic equipment supplier in the application.

Submitted: Speyside treatment shed

Glenfarclas Distillery is seeking to build a treatment shed.

In 1973 the business in Ballindalloch was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to open a dedicated visitor centre.

The firm is being represented by Colin Thompson Chartered Architect in the application.

Approved: Glamping pod at Benrinnes Distillery

Benrinnes Distillery will finish off work to build a glamping pod.

The distillery near Aberlour was built by Peter Mackenzie in 1826.

It lies at the foot of Ben Rinnes.

The sleeping and shower pods were supplied by Viking Industrier, Latvia.

The project was started on site without permission but had not been completed.

Now a retrospective application has been approved.

Approved: Thai restaurant for Elgin

Plans to turn an Elgin town centre building into a Thai restaurant have been approved.

The building is currently home to Bay Tree Florists.

