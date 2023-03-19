Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside distillery

By Sean McAngus
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Glamping pod will be finished off at Ben Rinnes.
Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals for a Thai restaurant in Elgin town centre.

They’re also given retrospective permission for a glamping pod near Ben Rinnes.

In Speyside, a treatment shed is proposed at Glenfarclas Distillery.

Let’s start with a hydraulic equipment supplier’s plans to convert a store into a workshop near Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Submitted: Workshop for Elgin firm

QHS Scotland Limited is looking to turn its store into a workshop and erect an extension.

The plans, including three parking spaces, are proposed at Thornwood, Birnie, Elgin.

Grant and Geoghegan Limited is representing the hydraulic equipment supplier in the application.

QHS Scotland Ltd in Elgin.

Submitted: Speyside treatment shed

Glenfarclas distillery.
Glenfarclas distillery. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Glenfarclas Distillery is seeking to build a treatment shed.

In 1973 the business in Ballindalloch was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to open a dedicated visitor centre.

The firm is being represented by Colin Thompson Chartered Architect in the application.

The distillery was described as a “huge bonus” to the local economy.

Approved: Glamping pod at Benrinnes Distillery

Benrinnes Distillery will finish off work to build a glamping pod.

The distillery near Aberlour was built by Peter Mackenzie in 1826.

It lies at the foot of Ben Rinnes.

A glamping pod has been partially constructed. Image: Moray Council

The sleeping and shower pods were supplied by Viking Industrier, Latvia.

The project was started on site without permission but had not been completed.

Now a retrospective application has been approved.

Approved: Thai restaurant for Elgin

Bay Tree Florists is still open for business.

Plans to turn an Elgin town centre building into a Thai restaurant have been approved.

The building is currently home to Bay Tree Florists.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

