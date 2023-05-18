Repair work completed on A92 at Bridge of Muchalls following ‘significant’ fuel spill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Repair work completed on A92 at Bridge of Muchalls following ‘significant’ fuel spill

All lanes of the carriageway were damaged after a bus and a lorry were involved in a collision on May 1.

By Ellie Milne
The bus and lorry involved in the incident.
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fresh lines have been added to the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road following a “significant” fuel spill earlier this month.

A section of the road was closed at Bridge of Muchalls for more than 70 hours after a bus and lorry crashed on May 1.

The collision resulted in full tanks of diesel spilling across all four lanes of the north and southbound carriageway.

Amey has now confirmed that all of the lining work has been completed which marks the end of all of the emergency repairs on more than 475ft of road.

Lining work completed on A92 at Bridge of Muchalls Picture shows; Lining work on the A92 at Bridge of Muchalls. Aberdeenshire . Supplied by Amey Date; 18/05/2023

Repairs after A92 fuel spill

Teams quickly arrived at the scene after the crash and discovered the fuel spillage had penetrated the road surface – causing “significant deterioration”.

Fire crews also deployed three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit to help make the scene safe.

The road had to be completely resurfaced before it could be reopened to traffic, with work being completed over two nights.

A queue of vehicles forms on the road with police directing traffic after the crash involving a green bus, pictured on the grass verge, and a lorry, seen blocking the A92.
Traffic built up following the crash and in the days following when repairs were being carried out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

At the time, motorists reported delays of up to 70 minutes at the Stonehaven bypass with long queues forming in the area.

The northbound side required 475ft of both lanes to be repaired, while more than 500ft was resurfaced on one lane of the southbound carriageway.

A single lane was opened in each direction after the first night of work to minimise the disruption to traffic before the road fully reopened on Thursday, May 4.

Amey has thanked road users for their patience while the emergency repairs were carried out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]