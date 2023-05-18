Repair work completed on A92 at Bridge of Muchalls following ‘significant’ fuel spill

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh lines have been added to the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road following a “significant” fuel spill earlier this month.

A section of the road was closed at Bridge of Muchalls for more than 70 hours after a bus and lorry crashed on May 1.

The collision resulted in full tanks of diesel spilling across all four lanes of the north and southbound carriageway.

Amey has now confirmed that all of the lining work has been completed which marks the end of all of the emergency repairs on more than 475ft of road.

Repairs after A92 fuel spill

Teams quickly arrived at the scene after the crash and discovered the fuel spillage had penetrated the road surface – causing “significant deterioration”.

Fire crews also deployed three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit to help make the scene safe.

The road had to be completely resurfaced before it could be reopened to traffic, with work being completed over two nights.

At the time, motorists reported delays of up to 70 minutes at the Stonehaven bypass with long queues forming in the area.

The northbound side required 475ft of both lanes to be repaired, while more than 500ft was resurfaced on one lane of the southbound carriageway.

A single lane was opened in each direction after the first night of work to minimise the disruption to traffic before the road fully reopened on Thursday, May 4.

Amey has thanked road users for their patience while the emergency repairs were carried out.