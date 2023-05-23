Investigation after gull shot and killed in Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way after a herring gull was shot and killed in Buckie.

Police are appealing for information following the shooting, which happened in the Letterfourie Garrdens area at about 6pm on May 3.

All birds, including gulls, cannot be killed unless a licence has been issued by Nature Scot, with the animals being protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Wildlife crime officer PC Hannah Corbett said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference CR/0093969/23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.