Investigation after gull shot and killed in Buckie

A herring gull was reportedly killed in Buckie earlier this month. Image: Keith Broomfield.

An investigation is under way after a herring gull was shot and killed in Buckie.

Police are appealing for information following the shooting, which happened in the Letterfourie Garrdens area at about 6pm on May 3.

All birds, including gulls, cannot be killed unless a licence has been issued by Nature Scot, with the animals being protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Wildlife crime officer PC Hannah Corbett said: "Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference CR/0093969/23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Will new sonar devices end Elgin's gull problem? And are they in the right places?

By Chris Cromar
May 23 2023, 12.15pm
