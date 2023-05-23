Barbara Dickson heads to Inverness for farewell tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish singer-songwriter Barbara Dickson is to take a final bow in Inverness next year as part of her farewell tour.

The legendary musician and actress will take to the stage at Eden Court in Inverness in February as part of one final UK tour.

The singer will be joined by a full live band for the February 13 gig.

It is one of only three Scottish stops on the 10-date tour, with shows also scheduled to go ahead in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ms Dickson first rose to fame in the 1960s before going on to become the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time.

She has had 15 albums enter the UK charts and is famed for her hit duet with Elaine Page, I Know Him So Well.

Her last performance at Eden Court was in 2018 as part of the critically- acclaimed production of Far, Far From Ypres.

Looking ahead to the tour, the singer said: “I played my first headline tour with a full band in 1977. Now, for 2024, I’ve decided to make this one my last. A memorable occasion and a suitable celebration is required. Come and help us make this tour the most special of all”.

Tour dates

Emerging from the Scottish folk revival of the 1960s, Ms Dickson embarked on a successful solo career in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and The Caravan Song.

As an actress, she has appeared in the award-winning theatre productions, John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, Blood Brothers and ‘Spend, Spend, Spend.

Ms Dickson also earned two Olivier Award for her roles in Blood Brothers and Spend Spend Spend.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Full tour details and dates are as follows:

February 11 -Edinburgh Festival Theatre

February 12 -Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

February 13 – Inverness Eden Court

February 16 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

February 17 – Gateshead Sage

February 18 – Halifax Victoria Theatre

February 20 – Birmingham Town Hall

February 21 – Milton Keynes The Stables

February 22 – London Cadogan Hall

February 24 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall