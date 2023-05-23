Barbara Dickson heads to Inverness for farewell tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Barbara Dickson heads to Inverness for farewell tour

The singer will be joined by a live band for the performance at Eden Court.

By Michelle Henderson
Barbara Dickson poses in a long dress.
Barbara Dickson will perform one last concert at Eden Court Theatre in February as part of her farewell Tour. Image: Supplied.

Scottish singer-songwriter Barbara Dickson is to take a final bow in Inverness next year as part of her farewell tour.

The legendary musician and actress will take to the stage at Eden Court in Inverness in February as part of one final UK tour.

The singer will be joined by a full live band for the February 13 gig.

It is one of only three Scottish stops on the 10-date tour, with shows also scheduled to go ahead in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ms Dickson first rose to fame in the 1960s before going on to become the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time.

She has had 15 albums enter the UK charts and is famed for her hit duet with Elaine Page, I Know Him So Well.

Her last performance at Eden Court was in 2018 as part of the critically- acclaimed production of Far, Far From Ypres. 

Eden Court Theatre in its full glory in Inverness.
MS Dickson last performed at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness in 2018. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Looking ahead to the tour, the singer said: “I played my first headline tour with a full band in 1977. Now, for 2024, I’ve decided to make this one my last. A memorable occasion and a suitable celebration is required. Come and help us make this tour the most special of all”.

Tour dates

Emerging from the Scottish folk revival of the 1960s, Ms Dickson embarked on a successful solo career in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and The Caravan Song.

As an actress, she has appeared in the award-winning theatre productions, John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, Blood Brothers and ‘Spend, Spend, Spend.

Ms Dickson also earned two Olivier Award for her roles in Blood Brothers and Spend Spend Spend.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Full tour details and dates are as follows:

  • February 11 -Edinburgh Festival Theatre
  • February 12 -Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • February 13 – Inverness Eden Court
  • February 16 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
  • February 17 – Gateshead Sage
  • February 18 – Halifax Victoria Theatre
  • February 20 – Birmingham Town Hall
  • February 21 – Milton Keynes The Stables
  • February 22 – London Cadogan Hall
  • February 24 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

