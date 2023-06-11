Changes to controversial Dufftown windfarm, new life for derelict Kingston shop and plans at Johnstons of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Changes to controversial Dufftown windfarm, new life for derelict Kingston shop and plans at Johnstons of Elgin

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

New life will be breathed into a derelict Kingston shop.

Plans have been lodged to increase the turbine tip height at an already-approved controversial windfarm.

Let’s start with approved plans for a new shed at Johnstons Of Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Johnstons of Elgin

Johnstons Of Elgin will build a small shed near their textile manufacturing mill.

This will house some of the mechanism for their new blending bins, involved in their textile production.

The cashmere manufacturer and retailer were established in 1797.

Last year the family-owned company celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The firm is one of the largest manufacturing employers in Scotland.

Johnstons of Elgin sign outside mill.
Johnstons of Elgin.

Planning permission has been approved for the cabin and machine as it would alter the external material appearance of the building due to scale and location.

A spokeswoman for the firm previously explained: “We blend different shades together to give melange colours, or mix different types of fibre for different textures and weights.

“Most importantly, this process ensures that the whole batch is completely consistent prior to making the yarn, which is very important.”

APPROVED: Kingston shop to become storeroom

An abandoned shop will be turned into a storeroom.

The former shop at The Rowans on Beach Road in Kingston has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for a while.

According to the website, the risk record relates to the former store structure only, the rest of the property is not at risk.

Derelict shop on Beach Road at Kingston.

Ralph Hardie will use the building to store items like bikes.

No external changes will be made to the building structure.

But new flooring will be added inside as the current one is rotted.

SUBMITTED: Changes to windfarm which caused fury

Energiekontor is seeking to increase the turbine tip height by 10m for Garbet windfarm, around 3.5 miles south-east of Dufftown.

The firm say the changes are needed as the  turbine of the consented height 190m is now unavailable.

Councilor Derek Ross pictured near some turbines
Councillor Derek Ross is furious after the planning application for the yet to be built windfarm near Dufftown was approved by the Scottish Government Reporter.

What is the background to the wind farm?

In November 2021, councillors rejected the windfarm.

Members of the planning committee voted against the seven-turbine wind farm application by eight to three at a meeting. There were also two abstentions.

The move was counter to officer recommendations to approve the proposal subject to conditions. They said it was an acceptable departure from the local development plan.

Councillors stressed that the visual and environmental impact of the 623ft turbines and associated infrastructure were too great.

Our front page of reaction to the news.

However, last September, the Scottish Government upheld an appeal from Energiekontor, and granted planning permission.

At the time, Speyside councillor Derek Ross accused the Scottish Government of “riding roughshod over local democracy” after overturning councillors’ refusal.

While former architect Colin Mackenzie warned the stunning landscape around
Auchindoun Castle and Cabrach was under attack as the number of turbines could rise to 148.

An illustration of what the existing and proposed Cabrach windfarms could look like
Former architect and business owner Colin Mackenzie warns landscape around Auchindoun Castle under attack from Cabrach windfarms. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He told us on our visit to Auchindoun Castle: “This world-class location is under attack from the rising windfarms.

“We already have two significant windfarms and if all plans are approved the whole landscape around Auchindoun Castle will be overrun by turbines.

“At times, it feels it is too late to change anything.

“However, I want to fight this. At the end of the day I have nothing against wind turbines. I just think they should be put in sensible places rather than ruining the landscape.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
Weekend court roll – a flamethrower attack and a samurai sword murder bid
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
Thief who used stolen van to raid recycling centre caught out by in-built tracker
Police tape has been erected outside the Scotmid store and around Milton Drive as police remain at the scene.
Woman airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Buckie
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
Abusive boyfriend who repeatedly punched girlfriend in face had to be dragged from dock…
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
'It's the only way to stop it': Elgin man spends thousands on MS treatment…
Miss Lossie Mouth in front of a sign saying "words" performing to packed room in Elgin Library.
'We went to see Miss Lossie Mouth at Elgin library and loved it'
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
Polish man who throttled girlfriend warned he'll be arrested at airport if he doesn't…
A crowd cheering on competitors at the Inverness Highland Games.
Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east
Paul Cannavan.
Moray self-starter swaps courtroom for woodland cabins
New life for derelict shop in Kingston.
'A good level of rowdiness': Chewin' the Fat's Karen Dunbar looks forward to Elgin…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]