Home News Moray

Plans for a single head teacher for three Moray schools are shelved after ‘huge’ concerns

Changes to paired headships have also been put on the back burner.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Proposals for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools has been shelved. Image: Shutterstock
Proposals for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools has been shelved. Image: Shutterstock

Proposals for a single head teacher to cover three primary schools have been shelved.

And changes to paired headships have also been put on the back burner.

Councillors were asked to approve a federation model for a single head teacher for Newmill, Botriphnie at Drummuir and Rothiemay.

The three primaries are all in the Keith Grammar associated schools group.

‘Huge’ concerns

However during the meeting of the education committee it emerged the original document setting out the model for shared head teachers did not go through the proper process.

Following an adjournment in the debate, deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth explained the policy went before the children and young people’s committee in April 2016.

However, it did not come back before councillors for ratification in July that year.

Despite that oversight, the policy was adopted by the council.

‘It’s not gone through due process’

Secondary school representative Susan Slater had “huge” concerns over the issue.

She said: “This has not been through the appropriate channel of the LNCT (Local Negotiation Committee for Teachers).

“They would not have approved some of the processes contained in the federation model.

“We’re being told this is the federation policy.

“If this is the policy then it’s not gone through due process.”

Members of Moray Council’s education committee shelved plans for a single head teacher covering Rothiemay, Botriphnie  and Newmill primaries. Image: Moray Council

It was also pointed out that a consultation needs to be carried out before any changes to teachers’ responsibilities can be made.

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross called for a decision on a single head teacher for the three schools and changes to paired headships be deferred until a full review of the council’s leadership and management in primary schools is completed.

That process will also include a consultation. His proposal was unanimously approved.

Newmill and Botriphnie already share a head teacher.

There was also a single head for Rothiemay and Crossroads Primary at Grange.

Review of leadership

However, Crossroads is currently mothballed, and a consultation on its future is underway.

Also the council is struggling to get a head teacher to cover Rothiemay.

There are three other head teacher pairings in Moray. They are Glenlivet and Tomintoul, Portgordon and Portknockie as well as Knockando and Inveravon.

But there have been no pupils at Inveravon Primary for the last six years, and the council is waiting for conformation from the Scottish Government on whether it can close the school for good.

