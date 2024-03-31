Cullen lounge bar expansion, Fochabers hotel changes and storage warehouse plan for Johnstons of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cullen lounge bar expansion, Fochabers hotel changes and storage warehouse plan for Johnstons of Elgin

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Seafield Arms in Cullen.
Seafield Arms in Cullen.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Changes are envisaged for the Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

Planning chiefs have also approved work to start on temporary storage facility for Johnstons of Elgin.

But first, we look at approved plans to expand the lounge bar at the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

Approved: Cullen lounge bar expansion

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

In January, we revealed the hotel had plans to expand amid continued business growth.

The four-star hotel’s Bar 19, which is an informal bistro, has proven to be a hit with customers.

Bar 19 inside the Seafield Arms Hotel.

Owner Charles Milne previously told the Press and Journal he wanted to increase seating to 52 in the bar.

Mr Milne revealed how more capacity was needed as trade continued to surge.

Floor plan showing extension to the lounge bar.

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs who say the changes will not have a detrimental impact on the character or architectural interest of the listed building.

Hotel dates from 1822

The Seafield Arms Hotel was built in 1822, designed by local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn.

In 2016, our coverage of the vision to breathe new life into the Seafield Arms Hotel. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

The building had lain empty since 2011.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

The hotel reopened in 2019 after major refurbishment. Image: Michael McCosh/DC ThomsonIt reopened in 2019 after the major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3 million of investment has been ploughed into the business.

Submitted: Changes to Fochabers hotel

Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

Highland Travel Inns wants to carry out £60,000 worth of work at Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to the current bedrooms and a new bedroom added to the hotel at 80 High Street.

S Reid Design is representing the hotel owners in the application.

The hotel currently has 16 bedrooms, all of which have en-suite facilities.

Approved: storage warehouse for Johnstons of Elgin

This week, planning chiefs approved a building warrant for the foundations to be built for the Johnstons of Elgin’s new temporary storage warehouse at Moycroft Industrial Estate.

Planning permission was previously approved for five years.

The building is being developed at a yard already serving the firm’s storage, production and sewing centre facility.

Johnstons of Elgin’s headquarters.According to the warrant, the work could cost around £470,000.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership has been representing the cashmere manufacturer and retailer in the planning process.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial child groomer and a garden gnome attacker
Lossiemouth photographer Nathan Mansfield said he luck was involved with this impressive lightning photo. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel
Lossiemouth photographer shares incredible photos of beach lightning storm
Janet Wilkinson Volunteer Manager (Grey Hair) ,Donna Mclean Lossiemouth Business Association and Chair of thr Tourism Sub Group Alison Read Development Officer of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust pictured inside the tourist information office. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Why Lossiemouth volunteers are opening their own tourist office amidst nationwide VisitScotland closures
Dylan Farquhar has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where…
Entrance door to Eight Acres hotel.
Eight Acres Hotel: Home Office reveals contract to house asylum seekers is to end
5
Aerial view of Glenliviet House in Ballindalloch with the hills and the background and the countrside surrounding it.
Charming Banffshire country house goes up for sale at an eye-watering price
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin Picture shows; William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomon/Google Street View Date; Unknown
Elgin fishmonger who groomed and molested 13-year-old girl jailed
Teenagers walking next to road with police escort at rear.
Teens walk with flowers in schoolbags to pay tribute to boys killed in Lossiemouth…
Students have cautiously welcomed a commitment from UHI Moray to run the fine are degree in the next academic year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cautious welcome from students as UHI Moray commits to art degree
Graphic showing Moray Council HQ and image showing £31 million budget gap.
Nearly 20 years of failings blamed for £31 million Moray Council budget gap

Conversation