Cullen lounge bar expansion, Fochabers hotel changes and storage warehouse plan for Johnstons of Elgin

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Changes are envisaged for the Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

Planning chiefs have also approved work to start on temporary storage facility for Johnstons of Elgin.

But first, we look at approved plans to expand the lounge bar at the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

Approved: Cullen lounge bar expansion

In January, we revealed the hotel had plans to expand amid continued business growth.

The four-star hotel’s Bar 19, which is an informal bistro, has proven to be a hit with customers.

Owner Charles Milne previously told the Press and Journal he wanted to increase seating to 52 in the bar.

Mr Milne revealed how more capacity was needed as trade continued to surge.

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs who say the changes will not have a detrimental impact on the character or architectural interest of the listed building.

Hotel dates from 1822

The Seafield Arms Hotel was built in 1822, designed by local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

The building had lain empty since 2011.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

The hotel reopened in 2019 after major refurbishment. Image: Michael McCosh/DC ThomsonIt reopened in 2019 after the major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3 million of investment has been ploughed into the business.

Submitted: Changes to Fochabers hotel

Highland Travel Inns wants to carry out £60,000 worth of work at Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to the current bedrooms and a new bedroom added to the hotel at 80 High Street.

S Reid Design is representing the hotel owners in the application.

The hotel currently has 16 bedrooms, all of which have en-suite facilities.

Approved: storage warehouse for Johnstons of Elgin

This week, planning chiefs approved a building warrant for the foundations to be built for the Johnstons of Elgin’s new temporary storage warehouse at Moycroft Industrial Estate.

Planning permission was previously approved for five years.

The building is being developed at a yard already serving the firm’s storage, production and sewing centre facility.

Johnstons of Elgin’s headquarters.According to the warrant, the work could cost around £470,000.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership has been representing the cashmere manufacturer and retailer in the planning process.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk