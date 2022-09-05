First Moray Pride event celebrates ‘equality, diversity and respect for all’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first ever Moray Pride event has been hailed a success as a colourful parade made its way through the streets of Elgin.

Councillors unanimously backed the event when it was initially proposed, with equalities champion, Juli Harris, saying there were problems facing members of the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

Following Saturday’s event, Ms Harris praised all those who filled the streets during the celebration.

“It was particularly heartening to see the large and very colourful turnout, representing all sectors of the people of Moray and visitors to the area, who had come along especially to support the event,” she said.

“I also applaud the many young people who came out to promote equality, diversity and respect for all, as we progress towards eliminating discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community at all levels of society.”

Ms Harris attended Moray Pride with Kathleen Robertson, John Cowe, respectively and Cllr Draeyk van der Horn of Moray Council.

Saturday’s parade went by without hiccup as local police watched on.

Sergeant Mark Bayliss, from Elgin Police Station, said: “Our officers were pleased to attend the Pride celebrations in Elgin over the weekend. The event passed without incident, as the community came together to celebrate tolerance and inclusivity.

“Alongside our partner agencies, Police Scotland will continue to work hard to ensure Moray is a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone.”

MSP Richard Lochhead, who was invited to speak at the event, said it was a “very special and monumental day”.

He added: “We’ve made great strides in the fight for equality for LGBT people but there is much more to do and prejudice still to be tackled.

“It was a poignant reminder for me as an MSP as to the serious responsibility I have to ensure I am always doing the best I can to stand up for and advocate for LGBT people in Moray and across Scotland.”