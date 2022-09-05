First Moray Pride event celebrates ‘equality, diversity and respect for all’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

First Moray Pride event celebrates ‘equality, diversity and respect for all’

By Lauren Robertson
September 5, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:10 pm
Cllr Robertson, Cllr Harris, Cllr van der Horn and husband, Cllr Cowe at Moray Pride.
Cllr Robertson, Cllr Harris, Cllr van der Horn and husband, Cllr Cowe at Moray Pride.

The first ever Moray Pride event has been hailed a success as a colourful parade made its way through the streets of Elgin.

Councillors unanimously backed the event when it was initially proposed, with equalities champion, Juli Harris, saying there were problems facing members of the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

Following Saturday’s event, Ms Harris praised all those who filled the streets during the celebration.

“It was particularly heartening to see the large and very colourful turnout, representing all sectors of the people of Moray and visitors to the area, who had come along especially to support the event,” she said.

“I also applaud the many young people who came out to promote equality, diversity and respect for all, as we progress towards eliminating discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community at all levels of society.”

Ms Harris attended Moray Pride with Kathleen Robertson, John Cowe, respectively and Cllr Draeyk van der Horn of Moray Council.

Posted by Studio 57 North on Sunday, 4 September 2022

Saturday’s parade went by without hiccup as local police watched on.

Sergeant Mark Bayliss, from Elgin Police Station, said: “Our officers were pleased to attend the Pride celebrations in Elgin over the weekend. The event passed without incident, as the community came together to celebrate tolerance and inclusivity.

“Alongside our partner agencies, Police Scotland will continue to work hard to ensure Moray is a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone.”

MSP Richard Lochhead, who was invited to speak at the event, said it was a “very special and monumental day”.

He added: “We’ve made great strides in the fight for equality for LGBT people but there is much more to do and prejudice still to be tackled.

“It was a poignant reminder for me as an MSP as to the serious responsibility I have to ensure I am always doing the best I can to stand up for and advocate for LGBT people in Moray and across Scotland.”

