Golf: Fiona Campbell wins Ellon McDonald club championship for fifth successive season

Fiona Campbell has won the McDonald Ellon Golf Club championship for a fifth successive year.

A 4&2 final victory over Andrea Thomson earned Fiona, 42, her seventh title at the Aberdeenshire club.

Aberdeenshire Ladies County competition secretary Fiona said: “I’m delighted to be the Ellon club championship again.

“I had a quiet off-season and played only two rounds of winter golf in six months.

“My handicap crept up, but now the season is in full swing I am starting to see a few more results going my way,” added RGU senior business development manager Fiona.

“I’m through to play Fiona Pennie (Kemnay) in the Bennachie League Champion of Champions semi-finals.

“I won a home tie at the 22nd hole against Julie Henderson (Inverurie) which was played in roasting temperatures.

“The result could have gone either way, though, and having home advantage was a definite advantage.”

Fiona has also reached the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch quarter-finals after defeating Maryla Sime by 4&3 at Aboyne and Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) by 5&4 at Ellon.

She now faces Angela Joss at Alford.

Keith’s Emma Logie, winner of the inaugural ladies’ Champion of Champions handicap competition at Newburgh two years ago, booked her place in the last eight with a a two-hole success over Ashley Love at Duff House Royal.

Yvonne Massie (Turriff) had the tightest victory when beating Linda Mair at the first extra hole at Cullen.

Emma and Yvonne will now go head to head at Keith for a place in the semi-finals.

Hazlehead’s Claire Prouse is set to entertain Huntly’s Lucy Buckley at the city municipal course.

Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene) will host Fiona Pennie (Kemnay) in the other quarter-final after defeating Deeside’s Lesley Watson 4&3.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS LADIES’ SCRATCH

ROUND ONE RESULTS

Yvonne Massie (10) Turriff beat Audrey Smith (14) Kintore 7&5.

Claire Prouse (2) Hazlehead beat Fiona Sim (7) Stonehaven 5&4.

Sheena Wood (2) Aberdeen Ladies beat Nicky Fraser (12) Longside 8&7.

Catriona Morrison (11) Ballater lost to Debbie Milne (8) Craibstone 4&3.

Alison Stewart (12) Insch lost to Lesley Watson (13) Deeside 2&1.

Ashley Lovie (7) Duff House Royal beat Kelly Mechie (4) Inverurie 5&4.

Margaret Sievwright (4) Strathlene beat Carol Wilson (3) Murcar Links at the 21st.

Victoria Buchan (11) Inverallochy lost to Linda Mair (14) Cullen Links 2&1.

Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly beat Alison Hope (14) Newmachar.

Jan Lyne (7) Oldmeldrum beat Sarah Ritchie (6) Defending champion from Portlethen 4&2.

Maryla Sime (7) Aboyne lost to Fiona Campbell (7) McDonald Ellon 4&3.

Emma Logie (4) Keith wo, Maureen McFarlane (8) Newburgh scr.

Fiona Fullerton (6) Meldrum House lost to Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay 1 hole.

Sandra Ross (18) Rosehearty lost to Angela Joss (8) Alford 3&2.

ROUND TWO TIES

Ashley Logie (7) Duff House Royal lost to Emma Logie (4) Keith 2 holes.

Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly beat Debbie Milne (8) Craibstone 5&4.

Claire Prouse (2) Hazlehead beat Lisa Bruce (7) Cruden Bay 6&4.

Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay beat Lorraine Leith (15) Dunecht House 5&3.

Angela Joss (8) Alford beat Jan Lyne (7) Oldmeldrum 3&1.

Margaret Sievwright (4) Strathlene beat Lesley Watson (13) Deeside 4&3.

Linda Mair (14) Cullen lost to Yvonne Massie (10) Turriff at the 19th.

Fiona Campbell (7) McDonald Ellon beat Sheena Wood (2) Aberdeen Ladies 5&4.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, July 24)

Emma Logie (4) Keith v Yvonne Massie (10) Turriff.

Claire Prouse (2) Hazlehead v Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly.

Margaret Sievwright (4) Strathlene v Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay.

Angela Joss (8) Alford v Fiona Campbell (7) McDonald Ellon.

Bill and Bobby bag senior handicap last eight berths

Bill Ellis (Dunecht House) and Bobby Baxter (Craibstone) recorded away victories to reach the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior handicap quarter-finals.

A 6&5 win over Gavin Smith at Turriff, after a one-hole first round success over Sandy Davidson (Northern), saw Bill secure a home tie against Ian Thompson (Kemnay) in the last eight.

Bobby recorded a two-hole victory over Brian Watson at McDonald Ellon, and will now host Jim Coutts (Longside) for a place in the semi-finals.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR GENTS’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULTS

William Donald (9) Ballater lost to Peter Milne (4) Nigg Bay at the 19th.

Ronald Dickie (21) Keith beat Gordon Innes (6) Strathlene 6&5.

Jim Coutts (9) Longside beat Duncan Cumming (10) Bon Accord 5&4.

Sandy Davidson (15) Northern lost to Bill Ellis (16) Dunecht House 1 hole.

Billy Melvin (14) Oldmeldrum scr, Gavin Smith (10) Turriff wo.

John Pirie (16) Cullen Links lost to Brian Watson (21) McDonald Ellon 19th

Graham Gourlay (26) Insch scr, Lindsay Greig (14) Auchenblae wo

William Bruce (13) Buckpool lost to Ian Thompson (11) Kemnay 1 hole.

Alan Beveridge (8) Aboyne beat Gary Polson (8) Auchmill 5&4.

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Lindsay Greig (14) Auchenblae wo, Herbert Stott (21) Peterhead scr.

Brian Watson (21) McDonald Ellon lost to Bobby Baxter (19) Craibstone 2 holes.

Gavin Smith (10) Turriff lost to Bill Ellis (16) Dunecht House 6&5.

Neil Profeit (9) Meldrum House beat David Grant (15) Hazlehead 4&2.

Ronald Dickie (21) Keith wo, Alan Beveridge (8) Aboyne scr.

Gary Sutherland (6) Newmachar beat Fraser Barclay (10) Kintore 4&2.

Ian Thompson 11) Kemnay beat Peter Milne (4) Nigg Bay 1 hole.

Jim Coutts (9) Longside beat Derek Whyte (27) Torphins 3&2.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, July 24)

Ronald Dickie (21) Keith v Neil Profeit (9) Meldrum House.

Bill Ellis (16) Dunecht House v Ian Thompson (11) Kemnay.

Lindsay Greig (14) Auchenblae v Gary Sutherland (6) Newmachar.

Bobby Baxter (19) Craibstone v Jim Coutts (9) Longside.

Carson claims match win with hole-in-one

Carson Riches had a hole-in-one when playing a Gordon District Pennant League match at Westhill.

Newburgh member Carson used a six-iron to ace the 189-yard 17th hole to seal a 3&1 greensomes victory with Ryan Bruce over Craig Gammie and Drew Henderson.

Meanwhile, Newburgh are accepting late entries for their women’s greensomes open on Friday.

Entry is £9 for members and £15 for visitors.

The club is also accepting entries for their senior strokeplay open on Thursday, July 27.

Cost is £8 for members and £12 for visitors.

For more details, contact 01358 789058.