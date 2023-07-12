600 households in Aberlour without electricity due to power cut

Nearly 600 households in a Moray village have been left without power for at least several hours this evening.

SSEN, which provides electricity for the residents of Aberlour, first reported an “unplanned outage” at 5.17pm this evening.

About 582 households across 44 postcodes have been affected including in Rothes and Archiestown.

Areas of Craigellachie have also lost power, however, nearby towns such as Dufftown remain unaffected.

Currently, engineers are on route the resolve the unknown issue.

SSEN expect power to be restored by 8.30pm tonight.

To keep updated with electricity supply in your visit the SSEN website.