600 households in Aberlour without electricity due to power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

600 households in Aberlour without electricity due to power cut

The outage was first reported at 5.17pm on Wednesday evening.

By Ross Hempseed
View of energy pylons as the sun sets.
An engineer was called to the area to investigate the fault. Image: Shutterstock.

Nearly 600 households in a Moray village have been left without power for at least several hours this evening.

SSEN, which provides electricity for the residents of Aberlour, first reported an “unplanned outage” at 5.17pm this evening.

About 582 households across 44 postcodes have been affected including in Rothes and Archiestown.

Areas of Craigellachie have also lost power, however, nearby towns such as Dufftown remain unaffected.

Currently, engineers are on route the resolve the unknown issue.

SSEN expect power to be restored by 8.30pm tonight.

To keep updated with electricity supply in your visit the SSEN website.

More from Moray

Louis Whyte was found guilty of a number of sex offences involving young girls. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner convicted of historic sex offences involving young girls avoids prison sentence
Potential algae at Cooper Park in Elgin with library building behind.
Pet owners urged to take care amidst algae warning in Elgin
The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it's "tacky" while others describe it as "fun". Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Kids love it and officials 'must be a right laugh at a party': Angry…
Sign showing Spey View with holiday homes behind it.
'It's laughable': Lossiemouth Holiday Park advertises 'Spey View' homes despite being nearly 10 miles…
Arlo Skene, 2, Zac Skene, 5, Reni Bryden, 2 building sand castles this morning!  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start
View of the former Lossie bar which could be redeveloped. Image: Domus Leaseholders
Developers downsize plans for former Lossie bar site after parking objections
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Meet William, the 17-year-old Banffshire farmer who is outstanding in his field
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Cullen dinosaur's fate, Elgin building's new purpose and warehouse's transformation
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer clown hoax and a callous carer
Drummers provided a stirring soundtrack to the day. Image: Jasperimage
Gallery: Crowds brave heat for stunning Forres Highland Games