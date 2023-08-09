Stranded kayakers rescued from Moray Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Stranded kayakers rescued from Moray Firth

Coastguard teams and the Moray Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) team were scrambled to the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
The the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation travelling the Moray Firth
The Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) team were called to the scene following reports of several people in the water.. Image: Miro

Four kayakers have been rescued after getting into difficulty near Burghead.

The group were kayaking on the Moray Firth, between Findhorn and Lossiemouth, when they capsized.

The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm following reports of several people in the water.

Coastguard teams and the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) team were scrambled to the scene.

The MIRO team helped the group safely onboard the vessel before taking them back to shore, where coastguard teams from Burghead and Nairn were waiting.

Paramedics are now making their way to the scene to assess the casualties.

The incident marks the lifeboat crew’s fifth call-out this year.

Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation covers Findhorn Bay and the inshore waters of Burghead and Nairn.

More as we get it.

More from Moray

Cooper Park in Elgin is the new venue for the British and Irish Tug o' War Championships taking place this weekend. Image: DC Thomson . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .05/07/14
Change of venue for British and Irish tug o' war competition in Elgin
The memorial bench in memory of 18-year-old Reece Spark.
A Place to Remember Reece Spark: Mum tells of heartache on third anniversary of…
Co-op car park in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following two-vehicle crash at Co-op in Lossiemouth
A proud Euan Mackay with his outstanding exam results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin High School pupil celebrates some of best exam results in Scotland
Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
Scottish Fishermen's Federation announces changes to top team
A small step forward has been taken on securing the future of a bridge designed by Thomas Telford at Craigellachie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Step forward in securing future of iconic Moray bridge
pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Exam results 2023: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Shetland and Argyll…
Council house waiting times
North-east council house wait times - how long you could be queuing revealed
To go with story by Alex Watson. Comment piece on nature-inspired innovations to help climate change Picture shows; Aerial view of high smoke stack with smoke emission. Unknown. Supplied by Leonid Sorokin/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Prosecution and death investigation authority to fight climate change with Elgin office refit
Former gift shop could be given new purpose.
New purpose for former Elgin gift shop, Maynes Coaches expansion plans and new signs…