Stranded kayakers rescued from Moray Firth

Four kayakers have been rescued after getting into difficulty near Burghead.

The group were kayaking on the Moray Firth, between Findhorn and Lossiemouth, when they capsized.

The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm following reports of several people in the water.

Coastguard teams and the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) team were scrambled to the scene.

The MIRO team helped the group safely onboard the vessel before taking them back to shore, where coastguard teams from Burghead and Nairn were waiting.

Paramedics are now making their way to the scene to assess the casualties.

The incident marks the lifeboat crew’s fifth call-out this year.

Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation covers Findhorn Bay and the inshore waters of Burghead and Nairn.

More as we get it.