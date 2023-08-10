Moray Unison ballots school staff on industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Unison ballots school staff on industrial action

Cleaners, caterers and support staff across Scotland could walk out if they vote to strike.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Unison is balloting school staff on strike action after rejecting a 5% offer.
Moray Unison is balloting school staff on strike action after rejecting a 5% offer.

School staff in Moray are being balloted on taking industrial action over pay and conditions.

Cleaners, caterers and support staff across Scotland could walk out if they vote to strike.

The ballot is being run by local government union Unison.

It comes after members rejected a 5% pay offer from local government organisation Cosla.

And Moray branch secretary Karen Donaldson said she would be “surprised” if workers did not vote to strike.

‘It’s an injustice’

“Moray Council has pushed them to breaking point,” she said.

“For the people of Moray our members were willing to go that extra mile.

“But that’s been lost now because they feel they’re constantly being dropped from a high height.

“It’s an injustice. They’re valuing people differently.

“It’s shocking and people have just had enough.”

Ms Donaldson added the 5% offer would amount to “pennies” more an hour for workers.

Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson is joined by primary school office workers raising concerns over Moray Council's plans to cut jobs and reduce hours.
Moray Unison members protest outside Moray Council over concerns over plans to cut jobs and reduce hours for school and nursery office workers.

Unison is calling for a 12% pay rise. The union also wants an increase in mileage payments to align members with NHS workers.

The ballot involves janitors, cleaners, support staff, caterers and administrators.

In Moray primary school and nursery office workers are facing job losses, cuts to their hours and downgrading of roles as part of a council review.

Members protested outside the local authority’s headquarters in May over the staff consultation, which is a cost cutting move.

‘Shocking’ pay offer

The results of that are expected to come before elected members in the next few weeks.

However, councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross has already called for the consultation to be “dumped”.

Ms Donaldson said: “In a cost-of-living crisis, it is crucial that staff are paid fairly and the proposed offer falls far short of what they not only need, but deserve.

“Cosla continues to show contempt for thousands of public service workers who work tirelessly to support the people of Moray and beyond.”

A metal fence with a padlock and chain keeping it closed with a sign reading 'school closed' strapped to it
Schools across Moray and the rest of Scotland could close if school staff vote to take strike action. Image: DC Thomson

The ballot will close on Friday 25 August.

And if staff vote to strike there could be mass school closures across Scotland in September.

Cosla offered a 5% increase from April, plus an additional increase that varied depending on salary payable from January 2024.

Waste and recycling workers in Stirling, Perth and Kinross have already voted to take four days of industrial action starting on Thursday (10 August).

Pay negotiations stall

Unison Scotland head of local government, Johanna Baxter said Cosla’s offer is less than one made to the lowest paid local government staff south of the border.

She added negotiations are now at an “impasse” as the local government organisation has refused to improve its offer.

In April just over 87% of Unison members across Scotland rejected the 5% figure.

And almost 91% of those said they would be willing to take strike action to pursue an improved offer.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “The council is awaiting notification from the unions regarding the results from the ballot, which we understand closes on 25 August.”

More from Moray

Tailbacks on the A96 near Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Traffic on A96 at a standstill due to mile-long tailbacks
The the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation travelling the Moray Firth
Four people rescued from the water near Hopeman Beach
Cooper Park in Elgin is the new venue for the British and Irish Tug o' War Championships taking place this weekend. Image: DC Thomson . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .05/07/14
Change of venue for British and Irish tug o' war competition in Elgin
The memorial bench in memory of 18-year-old Reece Spark.
A Place to Remember Reece Spark: Mum tells of heartache on third anniversary of…
Co-op car park in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following two-vehicle crash at Co-op in Lossiemouth
A proud Euan Mackay with his outstanding exam results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin High School pupil celebrates some of best exam results in Scotland
Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
Scottish Fishermen's Federation announces changes to top team
A small step forward has been taken on securing the future of a bridge designed by Thomas Telford at Craigellachie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Step forward in securing future of iconic Moray bridge
pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Exam results 2023: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Shetland and Argyll…
Council house waiting times
North-east council house wait times - how long you could be queuing revealed

Conversation