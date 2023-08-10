Moray Unison ballots school staff on industrial action

School staff in Moray are being balloted on taking industrial action over pay and conditions.

Cleaners, caterers and support staff across Scotland could walk out if they vote to strike.

The ballot is being run by local government union Unison.

It comes after members rejected a 5% pay offer from local government organisation Cosla.

And Moray branch secretary Karen Donaldson said she would be “surprised” if workers did not vote to strike.

‘It’s an injustice’

“Moray Council has pushed them to breaking point,” she said.

“For the people of Moray our members were willing to go that extra mile.

“But that’s been lost now because they feel they’re constantly being dropped from a high height.

“It’s an injustice. They’re valuing people differently.

“It’s shocking and people have just had enough.”

Ms Donaldson added the 5% offer would amount to “pennies” more an hour for workers.

Unison is calling for a 12% pay rise. The union also wants an increase in mileage payments to align members with NHS workers.

The ballot involves janitors, cleaners, support staff, caterers and administrators.

In Moray primary school and nursery office workers are facing job losses, cuts to their hours and downgrading of roles as part of a council review.

Members protested outside the local authority’s headquarters in May over the staff consultation, which is a cost cutting move.

‘Shocking’ pay offer

The results of that are expected to come before elected members in the next few weeks.

However, councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross has already called for the consultation to be “dumped”.

Ms Donaldson said: “In a cost-of-living crisis, it is crucial that staff are paid fairly and the proposed offer falls far short of what they not only need, but deserve.

“Cosla continues to show contempt for thousands of public service workers who work tirelessly to support the people of Moray and beyond.”

The ballot will close on Friday 25 August.

And if staff vote to strike there could be mass school closures across Scotland in September.

Cosla offered a 5% increase from April, plus an additional increase that varied depending on salary payable from January 2024.

Waste and recycling workers in Stirling, Perth and Kinross have already voted to take four days of industrial action starting on Thursday (10 August).

Pay negotiations stall

Unison Scotland head of local government, Johanna Baxter said Cosla’s offer is less than one made to the lowest paid local government staff south of the border.

She added negotiations are now at an “impasse” as the local government organisation has refused to improve its offer.

In April just over 87% of Unison members across Scotland rejected the 5% figure.

And almost 91% of those said they would be willing to take strike action to pursue an improved offer.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “The council is awaiting notification from the unions regarding the results from the ballot, which we understand closes on 25 August.”