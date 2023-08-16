Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line

The Jags and the Can-Cans are the only sides in the division to have won all their games, and meet on Wednesday at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle defender Darryl McHardy is looking forward to facing Forres Mechanics
Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics – the only sides with perfect Breedon Highland League records – aim to continue their good starts when they meet tonight.

The Jags have won three out of three and the Can-Cans two out of two ahead of this evening’s clash at Victoria Park.

Buckie defender Darryl McHardy is keen to continue their momentum after defeating Fraserburgh 3-1 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old summer signing said: “It was a massive win on Saturday – Fraserburgh away is one of the toughest places to go.

“But we dealt with it brilliantly and every player was outstanding.

“This is another big game and we need to try to take care of every game.

“We’ve seen in the past the top four or five (teams) only separated by a few points, so you need to keep trying to win every game and try not to drop any points.”

Darryl McHardy in action for Buckie Thistle.

McHardy has enjoyed being part of Buckie’s good start to the campaign having joined Thistle after leaving Elgin City at the end of last term.

He added: “I’m loving it – I’m enjoying winning and I feel I’m getting back to my best.

“Whenever I play, I’ll give 100% and hopefully we can win some trophies.

“I’m enjoying winning now, because last season at Elgin we didn’t win many games and it wasn’t a great season for me personally.”

Can-Cans can cause problems

Forres weren’t in action at the weekend, but have recorded victories against Strathspey Thistle and Lossiemouth.

Manager Steven MacDonald is optimistic about their chances of another win.

He said: “It’s interesting that’s the case (Forres and Buckie being the only sides with perfect league records).

“Hopefully we manage to keep ours intact, although it will clearly be difficult to do that.

“There’s no point in turning up if we don’t go to try to win.

“That’s what we’re aiming for and hopefully we can cause them problems.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald has been preparing his team to face Buckie.

“I think our forward players can cause problems for any defence in the league.

“They’ve got pace, energy and good movement, and they’ve also shown they can score goals.

“That’s what they’re looking for – but there’s more to the game than that because Buckie are a threat going forward themselves.

“You don’t go to Fraserburgh and score three without being a really good side, but we want to try to have a go.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale, who have completed the signing of midfielder Scott Thomson on a one-year deal, look to continue their unbeaten start against Turriff United at Princess Royal Park.

The visitors look to bounce back from two straight defeats.

Huntly are without Zander Jack for the visit of Lossiemouth, who are missing Baylee Campbell and Ross Elliot, to Christie Park.

Conversation