Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line

Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics – the only sides with perfect Breedon Highland League records – aim to continue their good starts when they meet tonight.

The Jags have won three out of three and the Can-Cans two out of two ahead of this evening’s clash at Victoria Park.

Buckie defender Darryl McHardy is keen to continue their momentum after defeating Fraserburgh 3-1 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old summer signing said: “It was a massive win on Saturday – Fraserburgh away is one of the toughest places to go.

“But we dealt with it brilliantly and every player was outstanding.

“This is another big game and we need to try to take care of every game.

“We’ve seen in the past the top four or five (teams) only separated by a few points, so you need to keep trying to win every game and try not to drop any points.”

McHardy has enjoyed being part of Buckie’s good start to the campaign having joined Thistle after leaving Elgin City at the end of last term.

He added: “I’m loving it – I’m enjoying winning and I feel I’m getting back to my best.

“Whenever I play, I’ll give 100% and hopefully we can win some trophies.

“I’m enjoying winning now, because last season at Elgin we didn’t win many games and it wasn’t a great season for me personally.”

Can-Cans can cause problems

Forres weren’t in action at the weekend, but have recorded victories against Strathspey Thistle and Lossiemouth.

Manager Steven MacDonald is optimistic about their chances of another win.

He said: “It’s interesting that’s the case (Forres and Buckie being the only sides with perfect league records).

“Hopefully we manage to keep ours intact, although it will clearly be difficult to do that.

“There’s no point in turning up if we don’t go to try to win.

“That’s what we’re aiming for and hopefully we can cause them problems.

“I think our forward players can cause problems for any defence in the league.

“They’ve got pace, energy and good movement, and they’ve also shown they can score goals.

“That’s what they’re looking for – but there’s more to the game than that because Buckie are a threat going forward themselves.

“You don’t go to Fraserburgh and score three without being a really good side, but we want to try to have a go.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale, who have completed the signing of midfielder Scott Thomson on a one-year deal, look to continue their unbeaten start against Turriff United at Princess Royal Park.

The visitors look to bounce back from two straight defeats.

Huntly are without Zander Jack for the visit of Lossiemouth, who are missing Baylee Campbell and Ross Elliot, to Christie Park.