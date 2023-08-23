Moray Fire crews tackle garage blaze in Elgin The incident took place at 4.30pm. By Shanay Taylor August 23 2023, 6.06pm Share Fire crews tackle garage blaze in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6076447/fire-crews-tackle-garage-blaze-in-elgin/ Copy Link Crews are battling a garage fire in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson. Firefighters have been called out to tackle a garage blaze in Elgin. Crews were scrambled to Brumley Brae at around 4.30pm. Four appliances are currently at the scene. A fire service spokesman confirmed the fire has taken hold in a domestic garage. More as we get it.