Michael Gove says A9 needs dualling as far as Nigg roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Michael Gove says A9 needs dualling as far as Nigg roundabout

The Levelling Up Secretary said Westminster will do "whatever we can" to help the Scottish Government deliver the project.

By Alex Banks
Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson, Michael Gove and local MP Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson, Michael Gove and local MP Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

UK Government minister Michael Gove has backed plans for A9 dualling and said it needs to continue north of Inverness.

The Levelling Up Secretary, visiting Port of Nigg today, said Westminster would do “whatever we can” to help the Scottish Government deliver the A9 project.

Dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth has been a long-running controversy, with plans originally scheduling the completion in 2025 no longer possible.

Some campaigners fear the project will not go ahead at all.

We believe this is an area the UK Government can support.”

UK cabinet minister Michael Gove MP

Mr Gove said unlocking the potential of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport depends on more than just the Highland’s capital city.

He added: “We do need to duel the A9 and we need to get it to go north of Inverness.

“We believe this is an area the UK Government can support.

“We initiated work earlier this parliament to look at how the UK Government can help and support devolved administrations when it comes to improving transport links.

“There has been independent interventions we’ve been responsible for, including providing a new ferries service for Shetland and Fair Isle.”

Michael Gove speaking at Nigg Energy Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Transport is a devolved matter but Mr Gove offered Holyrood some support.

He said: “We stand to do whatever we can to help the Scottish Government.

“I can’t force them to act, but with Jamie Stone (MP) and Fergus Ewing (MSP) together making it clear we need additional investment, I hope the Scottish Government pays attention.

“The levelling up bid needs to come from the local council and, of course, they have different priorities at different times.

“But we would look favourably on any way the UK Government can help to deliver the transport links the Highlands need.”

A9 dualling extension should be looked at, says Jamie Stone

Mr Stone – who represents Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross for the Liberal Democrats – wrote to the Scottish Government in May about the possibility of extending the dualling plans north.

He said: “With the freeport under way, it is crucial that Holyrood takes into consideration the inevitably significant increase in traffic on this section of the A9.

MP Jamie Stone on a bridge over the A9 at Invergordon
North MP Jamie Stone at the A9 near Invergordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The freeport is projected to bring about a boom in jobs, investment and infrastructure.

“But with the roads in the condition they are, Invergordon and the surrounding area will struggle with the added pressure.”

The A9 is currently dualled north of Inverness but only as far as the Tore roundabout.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport plans are predicted to create thousands of jobs for the area.

More from Transport

The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…
Councillor Ruraidh Stewart with the new 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh behind.
Highland Council puts up MORE new 20mph signs in error
MV Nordic Sea
Will Papa Westray get a brand new pier to accommodate its issue-stricken replacement ferry?
Samantha Cousin, with Rhys's sisters Vikki Swenson and Jamie Lee at Kilvean Cemetery in Inverness
Gran who lost four family members in crash warns investment is needed as Scotland's…
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
Photo of street with a bus gate sign
Drivers beware: New Aberdeen bus gates to go live today despite backlash
4
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Trains across the country have been affected by the adverse weather. Image: PA
Train services disrupted across Aberdeenshire and Highlands as heavy rain batters Scotland
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen City Council urged to 'listen to the public' after bus gates petition surges…
Orkney ferry taskforce met to discuss ferry cost
Cost of new internal ferry fleet could be over £800 million, Orkney council claims

Conversation