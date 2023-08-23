Michael Gove says A9 needs dualling as far as Nigg roundabout

UK Government minister Michael Gove has backed plans for A9 dualling and said it needs to continue north of Inverness.

The Levelling Up Secretary, visiting Port of Nigg today, said Westminster would do “whatever we can” to help the Scottish Government deliver the A9 project.

Dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth has been a long-running controversy, with plans originally scheduling the completion in 2025 no longer possible.

Some campaigners fear the project will not go ahead at all.

Mr Gove said unlocking the potential of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport depends on more than just the Highland’s capital city.

He added: “We do need to duel the A9 and we need to get it to go north of Inverness.

“We believe this is an area the UK Government can support.

“We initiated work earlier this parliament to look at how the UK Government can help and support devolved administrations when it comes to improving transport links.

“There has been independent interventions we’ve been responsible for, including providing a new ferries service for Shetland and Fair Isle.”

Transport is a devolved matter but Mr Gove offered Holyrood some support.

He said: “We stand to do whatever we can to help the Scottish Government.

“I can’t force them to act, but with Jamie Stone (MP) and Fergus Ewing (MSP) together making it clear we need additional investment, I hope the Scottish Government pays attention.

“The levelling up bid needs to come from the local council and, of course, they have different priorities at different times.

“But we would look favourably on any way the UK Government can help to deliver the transport links the Highlands need.”

A9 dualling extension should be looked at, says Jamie Stone

Mr Stone – who represents Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross for the Liberal Democrats – wrote to the Scottish Government in May about the possibility of extending the dualling plans north.

He said: “With the freeport under way, it is crucial that Holyrood takes into consideration the inevitably significant increase in traffic on this section of the A9.

“The freeport is projected to bring about a boom in jobs, investment and infrastructure.

“But with the roads in the condition they are, Invergordon and the surrounding area will struggle with the added pressure.”

The A9 is currently dualled north of Inverness but only as far as the Tore roundabout.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport plans are predicted to create thousands of jobs for the area.