A98 closed following one-car crash near Cullen

A crash has closed the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road near the Portknockie junction.

The incident happened just after 1pm today and involved one car which is understood to have landed on its roof.

Two fire appliances were dispatched to the scene to make the area safe, before leaving at around 1.50pm.

Emergency services including police and ambulance are at the scene.

The A98 still remains closed due to the incident.

More as we get it.