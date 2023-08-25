Major winner Michael Campbell remains a follower of Highland League side Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major winner Michael Campbell remains a follower of Highland League side Deveronvale

The 2005 US Open champion has supported the Vale since a Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle 16 years ago.

By Danny Law
Michael Campbell teeing off at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Michael Campbell teeing off at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell says he still keeps a keen interest in his favourite Breedon Highland League team Deveronvale.

The New Zealander has been following the Princess Royal Park side since 2007 when he bumped into European Tour press officer and Vale diehard Scott Crockett in a bar during the week of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Crockett was receiving updates on his side’s fourth round Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle, which at the time was one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Campbell quickly became engrossed in the match and promised the squad £2,000 for a night out if they managed to pull off a cup upset against the Maryhill Jags.

Unfortunately Partick won 1-0 as Vale missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

But the experience of following Vale in their Scottish Cup tie convinced him to pay the £5 membership fee to join the Deveronvale Supporters’ Club.

Michael Campbell has a new putter in the bag this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Speaking after his second round at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links, Campbell said he will be keeping an eye on Vale’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tie against Fraserburgh this weekend.

He said: “Scott Crockett got me into it.

“We were in a bar one night and he said if I paid him £5 I could become a member so I did.

“He even got me a shirt as well which was fantastic.

“Scotland is so close to my roots with my surname of Campbell.

“I play golf so I feel I have a nice synergy here.

“I’ll be googling Deveronvale’s score as soon as I come off the course tomorrow.”

Michael Campbell is four under after two rounds. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Campbell is well-placed at this week’s Legends Tour event at Trump International Links after following up his opening 69 with a 71 to sit four-under-par with Englishman Peter Baker setting the pace after reaching nine-under following a second round of 66.

The 54-year-old, an eight-time winner on the European Tour, has a new putter in the bag this week.

He said: “I got the putter on the pro-am day on Wednesday and it went straight in the bag.

“It is the first time I have used a mallet putter in 30 years.

“I was playing well but the putts weren’t going in so I needed to try something different.

“I have been hitting 16 and 17 greens in regulation and not converting the putts.

“I am there with a chance unless Peter Baker does something stupid over the weekend.

“I am happy where I am right now.”

Michael Campbell triumphed at the 2005 US Open at Pinehurst in 2005. Image: Shutterstock.

Campbell, meanwhile, has been very impressed with this week’s host venue in Balmedie.

He added: “The course is visually fantastic.

“This course and the Island Golf Club in Ireland are both spectacular.

“This is sensational.

“Every hole is a signature hole and it is hard to choose a favourite.

“The par threes are fantastic and I love that 14th hole.

“They have done a great job, especially as it only opened in 2012.

“I can’t think of a bad thing about it.

“It is a true test of golf.

“I played on Monday and Tuesday and it was tough.

“I thought the winning score this week was going to be over par.

“But we have had two benign days so it has been scoreable.”

