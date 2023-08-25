Major winner Michael Campbell remains a follower of Highland League side Deveronvale

The 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell says he still keeps a keen interest in his favourite Breedon Highland League team Deveronvale.

The New Zealander has been following the Princess Royal Park side since 2007 when he bumped into European Tour press officer and Vale diehard Scott Crockett in a bar during the week of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Crockett was receiving updates on his side’s fourth round Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle, which at the time was one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Campbell quickly became engrossed in the match and promised the squad £2,000 for a night out if they managed to pull off a cup upset against the Maryhill Jags.

Unfortunately Partick won 1-0 as Vale missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

But the experience of following Vale in their Scottish Cup tie convinced him to pay the £5 membership fee to join the Deveronvale Supporters’ Club.

Speaking after his second round at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links, Campbell said he will be keeping an eye on Vale’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tie against Fraserburgh this weekend.

He said: “Scott Crockett got me into it.

“We were in a bar one night and he said if I paid him £5 I could become a member so I did.

“He even got me a shirt as well which was fantastic.

“Scotland is so close to my roots with my surname of Campbell.

“I play golf so I feel I have a nice synergy here.

“I’ll be googling Deveronvale’s score as soon as I come off the course tomorrow.”

Campbell is well-placed at this week’s Legends Tour event at Trump International Links after following up his opening 69 with a 71 to sit four-under-par with Englishman Peter Baker setting the pace after reaching nine-under following a second round of 66.

The 54-year-old, an eight-time winner on the European Tour, has a new putter in the bag this week.

He said: “I got the putter on the pro-am day on Wednesday and it went straight in the bag.

“It is the first time I have used a mallet putter in 30 years.

“I was playing well but the putts weren’t going in so I needed to try something different.

“I have been hitting 16 and 17 greens in regulation and not converting the putts.

“I am there with a chance unless Peter Baker does something stupid over the weekend.

“I am happy where I am right now.”

Campbell, meanwhile, has been very impressed with this week’s host venue in Balmedie.

He added: “The course is visually fantastic.

“This course and the Island Golf Club in Ireland are both spectacular.

“This is sensational.

“Every hole is a signature hole and it is hard to choose a favourite.

“The par threes are fantastic and I love that 14th hole.

“They have done a great job, especially as it only opened in 2012.

“I can’t think of a bad thing about it.

“It is a true test of golf.

“I played on Monday and Tuesday and it was tough.

“I thought the winning score this week was going to be over par.

“But we have had two benign days so it has been scoreable.”