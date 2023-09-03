Elgin KFC roundabout: New markings on A96 to ease confusion at junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin KFC roundabout: New markings on A96 to ease confusion at junction

The new layout of the junction has caused countless near-miss collisions on the A96.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Cars on A96 at KFC roundabout with arrows on the road, left in left lane, straight ahead in right lane.
Arrows now point the way for drivers on the A96 roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Changes have been made to the KFC roundabout on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin after a day of confusion.

A new road layout combined with incorrect signage caused chaos at the busy junction.

Countless near misses were seen at the roundabout as motorists changed lanes on the roundabout after being met with the new lanes.

Just hours after the changes, Amey committed to taking down the sign approaching the junction to ease the confusion.

Arrows have now been painted on the road to point the way for drivers to choose the right lane.

What changes have been made to A96 roundabout?

Previously, drivers approaching the KFC roundabout on the A96 in Elgin had three lanes to choose from.

The left lane was for drivers turning left towards KFC, the middle lane was to continue on the A96 and the right lane was to turn off for Reiket Lane and New Elgin.

The changes mean there is now just two lanes for traffic with the left lane for KFC and the right lane to continue on the A96 or turn off for New Elgin.

Sign showing straight on for A96 and Aberdeen and right for New Elgin.
Amey has removed a sign which told drivers to stay in the left lane to continue on the A96. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, a sign approaching the junction initially instructed drivers to stay in the left lane to continue on the A96.

The confusion caused countless near-miss collisions as drivers changed lanes while navigating the junction.

Contractors Amey have removed the sign with arrows now painted on the road to tell motorists what lane to be in.

Confusion on A96 roundabout in Elgin

What work is being done at KFC roundabout?

Work has been ongoing at the KFC roundabout on the A96 in Elgin for several months as part of a £500,000 project.

The initiative, being run by Amey for Transport Scotland, is aimed at making it safer for pedestrians while also encouraging cyclists. 

The area is near homes on Reiket Lane as well as KFC, Costa, McDonald’s and a popular walking route along the River Lossie.

More pedestrian islands to cross the A96 are being installed as well as new footpaths.

There has also been resurfacing work done on sections of the road for motorists.

‘Accident waiting to happen’: Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout

Arrows now point the way for drivers on the A96 roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Arrows now point the way for drivers on the A96 roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Arrows now point the way for drivers on the A96 roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Arrows now point the way for drivers on the A96 roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Conversation