Elgin KFC roundabout: New markings on A96 to ease confusion at junction

Changes have been made to the KFC roundabout on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin after a day of confusion.

A new road layout combined with incorrect signage caused chaos at the busy junction.

Countless near misses were seen at the roundabout as motorists changed lanes on the roundabout after being met with the new lanes.

Just hours after the changes, Amey committed to taking down the sign approaching the junction to ease the confusion.

Arrows have now been painted on the road to point the way for drivers to choose the right lane.

What changes have been made to A96 roundabout?

Previously, drivers approaching the KFC roundabout on the A96 in Elgin had three lanes to choose from.

The left lane was for drivers turning left towards KFC, the middle lane was to continue on the A96 and the right lane was to turn off for Reiket Lane and New Elgin.

The changes mean there is now just two lanes for traffic with the left lane for KFC and the right lane to continue on the A96 or turn off for New Elgin.

However, a sign approaching the junction initially instructed drivers to stay in the left lane to continue on the A96.

The confusion caused countless near-miss collisions as drivers changed lanes while navigating the junction.

Contractors Amey have removed the sign with arrows now painted on the road to tell motorists what lane to be in.

Confusion on A96 roundabout in Elgin

What work is being done at KFC roundabout?

Work has been ongoing at the KFC roundabout on the A96 in Elgin for several months as part of a £500,000 project.

The initiative, being run by Amey for Transport Scotland, is aimed at making it safer for pedestrians while also encouraging cyclists.

The area is near homes on Reiket Lane as well as KFC, Costa, McDonald’s and a popular walking route along the River Lossie.

More pedestrian islands to cross the A96 are being installed as well as new footpaths.

There has also been resurfacing work done on sections of the road for motorists.