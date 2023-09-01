‘Accident waiting to happen’: Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Accident waiting to happen’: Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout

Drivers have been getting confused at the busy junctions with countless near-miss collisions.

David Mackay By David Mackay

The new layout of a busy Elgin roundabout has caused confusion – with some warning it raises the risk of accidents

It is understood new lines were painted at the KFC junction, on the eastern outskirts of the town on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, overnight.

However, the layout of the roundabout does not match signs on the approach to it for Aberdeen-bound traffic.

What changes have been made at Elgin A96 roundabout?

The layout of the A96 roundabout at KFC has two lanes for traffic heading from Elgin towards Aberdeen.

Previously, the left lane would take vehicles either left for KFC, Costa and Grampian Furnishers or allow them to continue on the A96 towards Lhanbryde, while the right lane would take drivers to Reiket Lane and New Elgin.

Sign showing straight on for A96 and Aberdeen and right for New Elgin.
Signs on the approach to the junction show A96 traffic should stay in the left lane. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, the new lines on the junction mean drivers now need to be in the right lane to continue on the A96 with the left lane only taking motorists to the retailers.

The Press & Journal visited the junction for 10 minutes today and saw a constant stream of traffic, including one police car, changing lane while on the roundabout.

There were also several near-miss collisions with drivers on occasion sounding horns and stopping to allow other cars to pass.

Roundabout before changes

Google Maps image showing previous layout of A96 roundabout.
The previous layout of the KFC roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Roundabout after changes

The new layout of the KFC roundabout has chevrons blocking the left lane from continuing on A96. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Why have roundabout changes been made?

The new layout at the KFC roundabout on the A96 in Elgin is part of a wider £500,000 project from Amey, who maintain the road for Transport Scotland, to make the area better for pedestrians.

New footpaths have already been installed along the road with several new pedestrian islands in the process of being completed.

However, concerns have been raised about the length of time it is taking to complete the works.

New pedestrian crossings have been half-built on the A96 in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

And last month traffic was stuck in a mile-long tailback approaching the junction from Lhanbryde while work was ongoing.

Transport Scotland told the Press and Journal the issue was for Amey to respond to. Amey has been contacted to comment.

Drivers confused by A96 roundabout changes

Hundreds of social media users have commented on the confusion at the A96 roundabout after it was shared by lorry driver Andy Legge this morning.

In the video the driver says the changes risk “ending in disaster” – but says he believes motorists will “work it out”.

One person commented: “Must have painted the lines overnight. I went through yesterday no lines so stayed in the middle to go straight on as usual. It’s going to cause havoc on a busy Friday. Hope they change the signs.”

Another said: “Definitely waiting for an accident to happen.”

Another person commented: “In Elgin every second roundabout has a different format.”

Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Side-on view of Bain's Coaches bus outside hotel.
Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Train blocked by fallen tree. A man deals with the tree.
British Airways planes lined up with a view of the tails.
Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Drivers have been getting confused about the new road layout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
