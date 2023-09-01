‘Accident waiting to happen’: Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout

The new layout of a busy Elgin roundabout has caused confusion – with some warning it raises the risk of accidents

It is understood new lines were painted at the KFC junction, on the eastern outskirts of the town on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, overnight.

However, the layout of the roundabout does not match signs on the approach to it for Aberdeen-bound traffic.

What changes have been made at Elgin A96 roundabout?

The layout of the A96 roundabout at KFC has two lanes for traffic heading from Elgin towards Aberdeen.

Previously, the left lane would take vehicles either left for KFC, Costa and Grampian Furnishers or allow them to continue on the A96 towards Lhanbryde, while the right lane would take drivers to Reiket Lane and New Elgin.

However, the new lines on the junction mean drivers now need to be in the right lane to continue on the A96 with the left lane only taking motorists to the retailers.

The Press & Journal visited the junction for 10 minutes today and saw a constant stream of traffic, including one police car, changing lane while on the roundabout.

There were also several near-miss collisions with drivers on occasion sounding horns and stopping to allow other cars to pass.

Roundabout before changes

Roundabout after changes

Why have roundabout changes been made?

The new layout at the KFC roundabout on the A96 in Elgin is part of a wider £500,000 project from Amey, who maintain the road for Transport Scotland, to make the area better for pedestrians.

New footpaths have already been installed along the road with several new pedestrian islands in the process of being completed.

However, concerns have been raised about the length of time it is taking to complete the works.

And last month traffic was stuck in a mile-long tailback approaching the junction from Lhanbryde while work was ongoing.

Transport Scotland told the Press and Journal the issue was for Amey to respond to. Amey has been contacted to comment.

Drivers confused by A96 roundabout changes

Hundreds of social media users have commented on the confusion at the A96 roundabout after it was shared by lorry driver Andy Legge this morning.

In the video the driver says the changes risk “ending in disaster” – but says he believes motorists will “work it out”.

One person commented: “Must have painted the lines overnight. I went through yesterday no lines so stayed in the middle to go straight on as usual. It’s going to cause havoc on a busy Friday. Hope they change the signs.”

Another said: “Definitely waiting for an accident to happen.”

Another person commented: “In Elgin every second roundabout has a different format.”