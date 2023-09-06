Moray councillors back tourism tax in principle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray councillors back tourism tax in principle

It means visitors to Moray could be charged a few pounds for each night they stay in local accommodation.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Graham Leadbitter is backing a tourist tax that could generate around £1.3 million for the Moray area
Councillor Graham Leadbitter is backing a tourist tax that could generate around £1.3 million for the area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors have given their backing in principle to introducing a local visitor levy.

It means tourists to Moray could be charged a few pounds for each night they stay in local accommodation.

The bill is still going through the Scottish Parliament, and the earliest it could be applied is in 2026.

But if local authorities want to have the option of introducing a tourist tax they need to carry out a consultation.

Tourist tax could bring in £1.3 million

At a meeting of the economic development committee SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter put forward a motion to support the levy.

He said: “We talk about empowering local government and we talk about not having so much reliance on our block grants.

“This is another opportunity for local government to take more power.

“For me this is about having more tools in the tool box in terms of potential to raise revenue.”

Councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar
Councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Leadbitter felt it was a “real opportunity” to protect and enhance the visitor experience locally.

He was seconded by SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren.

But Conservative member for Elgin North Amber Dunbar tabled an amendment to reject the levy outright.

She said: “It’s not the biggest cost on the tourists themselves.

“But for the administration of businesses … they’re already facing a barrage of legislation against them.

‘I would say no to this tourist tax’

“So it’s not just about the cost to the consumer.

“I think we should be setting an example in Moray and standing up for the tourism sector. But I would say no to this tourist tax.

“And I worry that we might not see much income, and there might not be many bed and breakfasts left in Moray.”

Ms Dunbar was seconded by Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain.

The motion was carried by nine votes to five.

Moray council

Any money raised would be invested in tourism infrastructure such as toilets, core paths or historical structures.

Depending on the percentage set, the levy could bring in between £190,000 and £1.3 million a year to Moray.

And it is expected any funds would be kept in the area.

However the initial consultation and set-up of the scheme could cost between £110,000 and £460,000.

Also ongoing administration could see a bill of up to £240,000.

The report will be referred to full council for a final decision.

