Inspectors slam Wick daycare for allowing children to play in bird poo contaminated water

No Limits Caithness has been criticised by inspectors over lack of effective supervision leading to several potentially serious incidents.

By Ross Hempseed
Wick Family Centre where No Limits Caithness is based. The Wick day care has been reported for allowing children to play in water containing bird poo among other concerns
Wick Family Centre where No Limits Caithness is based. Image: Google Maps.

A Caithness daycare centre has been criticised for letting youngsters play in dirty water.

Inspectors saw children at No Limits Caithness in Wick play in the water and then put their hands in their mouths.

They also saw one instance of a child bouncing on a trampoline with something in their mouth, describing it as a “serious choking risk”.

The service, which cares for 16 children during school holidays and on Saturdays, was visited by the Care Inspectorate on August 10.

Wick Daycare reopened after report

It comes after inspectors issued a serious letter of concern to the service following a visit in July.

The service – based at Wick Family Centre – closed for several weeks.

But now it has reopened, and inspectors still have concerns about understaffing and lack of knowledge – resulting in two week and two unsatisfactory ratings.

Inspectors observed one incident where one child was allowed to bounce on a trampoline while putting things in their mouth creating a choking hazard. Image: Shutterstock.

Inspectors were unimpressed with the communication between staff which resulted in the children often not being properly supervised.

The report highlighted “inconsistent communication” adding: “On occasions, children were left unattended in the garden. For example, we observed a child unsupervised outside playing on a trampoline with small objects in their mouth.

“This placed children at serious risk of choking. We also observed a number of instances when individual risk assessments were not being followed as children who required supervision at all times, did not receive this.

“This placed them at serious risk of harm.”

Inspectors witnessed children playing in water containing bird poo at Wick daycare

In addition, inspectors noted the lack of efficient oversight as the manager was forced to assist in staff tasks, due to lack of staff shortages.

The previous report made several requirements to help improve the service, but inspectors found none of these had been met.

While they noted children had plenty of space both inside and out, the garden itself looked “tired and neglected”.

The report read: “We identified significant infection prevention and control issues in the garden which had the potential to impact negatively on children’s safety, health and wellbeing.

“For example, children were playing outside with water which had been cross-contaminated with bird faeces, with children then placing objects from the water in their mouths.

“Children were not effectively supported to wash hands at appropriate times throughout which increased the risk of infection spreading.”

The Care Inspectorate has ordered the service to maintain infection control standards to prevent children in their care from becoming ill.

Inspectors noted children were able to play independently and enjoyed their time playing with friends.

No Limits Caithness has until October 8 to improve the service and meet the requirements.

Chairwoman says service comes ‘highly recommended’

Shelly Munro, chairwoman of No Limits Caithness, said: “We have been working very closely with the Care Inspectorate and other professionals to make improvements to the service.

“All the requirements that the Care Inspectorate highlighted have been acted on and the service closed for two weeks to concentrate on training and making resources more available to the children.

“As you’re probably aware already, the service which we provide is highly recommended by all the users and families.

“We are confident that the interactions which come as part of our sessions are of brilliant quality and feel that the changes made will further enhance each experience.”

Conversation