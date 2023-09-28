Shinty: Crunch time at both ends of the Mowi Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Crunch time at both ends of the Mowi Premiership table

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick says his side can't afford to slip up when they meet Beauly.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick.
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick.

There is business to be done at both ends of the Mowi Premiership when relegation-threatened Beauly host league leaders Kingussie at Braeview Park on Saturday.

Beauly have no margin for error if they are to beat the drop but last week’s win against Lovat shows they certainly won’t go down without a fight.

Their goal difference is such that Beauly probably need to win both their final matches, against Kingussie on Saturday and Oban Camanachd a week later, and hope either Skye or Kinlochshiel lose all their remaining games, if they are to maintain their top-flight status.

They face a wounded Kingussie side whose defeat at Caberfeidh last weekend means just one point separate’s the top four sides in the division.

The Kings have games in hand on their rivals, but manager Iain Borthwick is keen that there are no further slip-ups.

He said: “This is a must-win game for us and I’m sure the boys are over their Camanachd Cup final hangover and are determined to make up for last week’s loss.

“We’ll have some enforced changes as Robert Mabon has picked up a one game suspension, Rory MacKeachan is on holiday whilst Fraser Munro remains out injured. James Falconer picked up a foot injury last week so we’ll check on him, but Lee Bain will return.”

Shiel and Skye out to make a point

Both Kinlochshiel and Skye still need a point to confirm their safety.

Shiel travel to Tighnabruaich to face a Kyles Athletic side who are just a point off the top of the table.

Kinlochshiel haven’t played for three weeks and their manager Willie MacRae said: “We play Kyles twice during our final four matches of the season, so I took the opportunity to watch them against Skye last weekend and I was impressed by them, especially in the first half.

“We have a few boys missing this weekend. Josh Grant is unavailable so second team keeper Calum Macmillan will be in goal.

“He kept a clean sheet against Kingussie last season, so we have every confidence in him.

“Conor Cormack and WD MacRae are also missing but we’ll include Paul MacRae, and his experience will help us.”

Kyles trio Callum Millar, Will Cowie and Cammy Jack all picked up injuries during the previous week’s win at Skye but all three will be given every chance to prove their fitness.

Skye play Oban Camanachd in Portree and boss Kenny Macleod said: “It will be the same squad as last week for us.

“One thing for sure is that we need to make a much better start to the game than we did against Kyles to at least give ourselves a chance.”

Oban manager Gareth Evans will continue to utilise his full squad for the remaining games this season.

He said: “We’ll be without Lewis Cameron whose partner is expecting their first child this weekend. Daniel Cameron and Blair McFarlane remain out and Craig Macmillan has a hand injury, but Ross Macmillan is back after his suspension.

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Fort William’s Struan Stephen

More return to action after lay-off

Newtonmore still only trail league leaders Kingussie on goal difference and they take the field for the first time in five weeks against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park. Co-managers Norman MacArthur and Evan Cheyne are unavailable, so Drew MacDonald and David Cheyne lead the side for what is their penultimate game off the season.

The only remaining issue in the Mowi National Division is who finishes bottom of the table.

That will be decided on Saturday when Oban Celtic and Strathglass play their final games of the season. Celtic are currently a point better off although Strathglass have the better goal different but both sides have formidable final fixtures as the Oban side welcome champions Lochaber to Mossfield whilst Strathglass travel to fourth-placed Kilmallie.

The Women’s Camanachd Association senior and under-16 area representative matches between East and West take place at Mossfield, Oban on Sunday.

The West are coached by Laura Mackay and Sarah Yoxon who said: “We are lucky in the sense that we have a number of players that have played in this fixture before, so they know what to expect.

“However, we also have some new faces to the competition which is exciting.”

More from Shinty

Beauly Shinty Club are raising funds for a new minibus. Picture supplied by Beauly Shinty Club.
Beauly Shinty Club launch minibus fundraising drive
Skye's John Gillies clears the ball ahead of John Barr (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.
Eleven new faces in Scotland squad for next month's shinty/hurling international against Ireland
The Glenurquhart team after clinching promotion back to the Premiership. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Glenurquhart seal Mowi Premiership return with draw against Kilmallie
Fort William second team captain Struan Stephen. Image: Calum Fraser Photography
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Fort William's Struan Stephen
Lovat's Ryan Ferguson (right) is marked closely by Gary Lord (Oban)
Shinty: Garry Lord to make Oban Camanachd return
Kingussie's Ruaridh Anderson celebrates his goal that won the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Ruaridh Anderson emerges as the late hero as Kingussie win Camanachd Cup
Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh in action against Oban Camanachd, who they face in this weekend's Camanachd Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh
Hugh Dan MacLennan with John Willie Campbell
BBC Scotland's Hugh Dan MacLennan reflects on 40 years as 'voice of shinty'
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) challenges Matthew Sloss (Oban), who will be facing each other in the Camanachd Cup
Shinty: Camanachd Cup final wait is almost over for Kingussie and Oban Camanachd
Oban Camanachd captain Daniel Sloss with the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Depth the basis for Oban silverware success - as young skipper Daniel Sloss…