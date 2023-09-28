Campaigners fight on to restore GP services in Burghead and Hopeman despite latest blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners fight on to restore GP services in Burghead and Hopeman despite latest blow

Save Our Surgeries Burghead and Hopeman want medical provision available in their towns after centres failed to reopen after the Covid pandemic.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Dennis Slater from the Save Our Surgeries group has vowed to fight on after Moray Coast Medical Practice terminated its lease of the Burghead branch surgery. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dennis Slater from the Save Our Surgeries group has vowed to fight on after Moray Coast Medical Practice terminated its lease of the Burghead branch surgery. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Campaigners aiming to reinstate GP services in coastal communities have vowed to fight on despite a blow to their efforts.

Save Our Surgeries Burghead and Hopeman want medical provision restored after centres failed to reopen after the Covid pandemic.

Branch surgeries were operated by Lossiemouth based Moray Coast Medical Practice.

But the health centre has said it will not reopen them.

Now the practice has given notice to the landlord of the Burghead premises that it will terminate its lease in December.

‘It’s an absolute farce’

And they have formally told Health and Social Care Moray they have no intention of opening the surgery in Hopeman.

The issue went before members of the Moray Integration Joint Board this week.

However, when asked if the move meant the death knell for the campaign, group member Dennis Slater said: “No. We’re going to keep going.

He said the move was “very disappointing” as the group recently held positive discussions with Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram.

Save Our Surgeries campaigner Dennis Slater.

Campaigners have also discussed their issues with Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Michael Matheson, who Mr Slater felt listened to their concerns.

He said “We came away from that thinking that was constructive.

“And we felt we’d gained something. But now this.

“Their building in Hopeman used to be the Gospel Hall.

“And if they’re going to sell it the money should go to the community.

“Considering what they’ve put the community through by closing the branch surgeries, surely it would be the decent thing to do.”

‘We’re going to keep going’

Fellow campaigner Liz McKnockiter watched the meeting from her home in Burghead.

She said: “It’s an absolute farce. I’m disappointed but not surprised.

“Our next steps will be keeping the pressure on. And continuing discussions with NHS Grampian, Health and Social Care Moray and the cabinet secretary.”

The Save Our Surgeries group protested outside Moray Council headquarters in May and June over the closures, and at the Lossiemouth practice in April.

Save Our Surgeries group for protest outside Moray Council.

Burghead and Hopeman branch surgeries shut in March 2020 because of the pandemic and never reopened.

Moray Coast Practice is not prepared to staff the centres, which do not meet health care standards.

Patients from the coastal communities now have to attend appointments in Lossiemouth.

But there is no direct bus service, and some people face long bus journeys getting to and from the health centre.

75% against branch surgery closures

A £170,000 refurbishment of the Laich Dental Suite at the Lossiemouth practice is proposed to help deal with patients who would have been seen in the branch surgeries.

It was estimated to take about £116,000 to upgrade the Burghead premises and £142,000 to fix issues at Hopeman, not including VAT.

A combined total of 114 patients were seen at the branch surgeries every week.

A public consultation on the closures received 650 responses.

And about 75% of those were against shutting the centres.

