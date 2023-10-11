Could a decarbonised heating system work in Elgin town centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

Could a decarbonised heating system work in Elgin town centre?

A feasibility study will be carried out to see if a scheme could be viable.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin town centre could benefit from a heat network that could see a drop in energy bills and a move away from fossil fuels. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre could benefit from a heat network that could see a drop in energy bills and a move away from fossil fuels.

Elgin town centre could benefit from an innovative decarbonised community heat network.

A feasibility study will be carried out to see if a scheme is viable.

If it is, then public sector organisations and businesses could see lower energy bills, while moving away from using fossil fuels to heat their buildings.

And there may well be potential for individual property owners to become involved.

As well as Moray Council buildings, the scheme could include Dr Gray’s Hospital, Moray College UHI, Elgin Town Hall and Grant Lodge.

Lower heating costs

While not part of the £100m Moray Growth Deal, plans to bring vacant buildings into use in the South Street development has inspired the plan.

It also ties in with new responsibilities for local authorities to make their buildings more energy efficient.

Head of economic growth and development Jim Grant said: “Because of the growth deal we have to look at the decarbonisation of buildings.

“In Elgin we have a number of big heating users in a relatively small area, so there is potential for a commercially viable system.

Head of economic growth and development Jim Grant.

“The college is in there and there’s the possibility for business like Johnstons or even Walkers to be involved.

“But that will depend on the feasibility study, because the further we go out the more expensive it becomes.”

The Scottish Government Heat Network Support Unit will fund the total cost of the study.

And up to 50% of the capital cost if a project is deemed viable.

Feasibility study costs covered

The study will look at the different options, including ground source systems that draw heat from the soil and pumps water round various properties.

Costs of laying pipes throughout the town centre will also be included.

And investigations will be carried out into existing heating systems and whether they can be kept as a back up for any new scheme.

In order to attract the rest of the money, the network will have to be large enough to make it financially viable.

Dr Gray’s Hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chief climate change officer Rod Lovie said: “There would be opportunities for other businesses to come into the system.

“But they would want to know the system is working before they commit themselves.”

A private operator is likely to be put in charge if a new network is adopted.

Mr Grant said: “Heating networks have been around for hundreds of years, and are particularly popular in the likes of Denmark and Sweden.

More Moray heat networks under consideration

“The benefit for the council and the growth deal buildings is the decarbonisation of the heating systems.

“Heating cost fluctuations have been huge, largely because of external factors.

“And having a heating system which is self contained, you have lower heating costs and a more predictable heating resource.”

On top of the one for the centre of Elgin, the council is looking at several other zones across Moray where heat networks could be introduced.

It includes areas in Forres and Buckie where two new secondary schools are expected to be built.

And an extension at Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin could also lend itself to a similar scheme.

Councillors gave the go ahead for the feasibility study at a meting in September.

It is expected to take around 12 months for investigations to be completed.

