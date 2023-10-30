Elgin man with cerebral palsy reveals ‘frustrating’ impact of poor broadband in supported accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin man with cerebral palsy reveals ‘frustrating’ impact of poor broadband in supported accommodation

Iain M Stephen has spoken out about the issues at Linkwood View after growing tired of excuses.

By Sean McAngus
Iain M Stephen in his home in Elgin where he has broadband issues
Iain M Stephen in his home. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A Moray writer with cerebral palsy says there has been poor broadband at his supported Elgin accommodation for six years.

Until 2017 Iain M Stephen was able to get out of bed every day without any problem despite being a wheelchair user since the age of three.

However, everything changed on June 15 when he ended up in intensive care in Aberdeen with a ventilating tube down his throat.

He has previously written a book under the name Iain M MacLeod called 10 Seconds That Changed My Life about the traumatic situation.

Now having good internet connection is a crucial part of his life.

Iain M Stephen who stays at Linkwood View writes books under the name Iain M MacLeod.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last September, he started his PhD in sociology online at Stirling University.

The writer says the poor internet at Linkwood View has impacted his studying and video calls with his parents.

He is growing tired of excuses from housing association Hanover about the situation.

Iain M Stephen is pictured with fellow tenant and friend Robert Brown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is happening with the broadband at Hanover Elgin?

It is understood that Outreach put fibre broadband inside the building.

However, didn’t connect it to any of the flats.

Since the Linkwood View accommodation opened in 2017, there has been issues with the broadband.

The problem still hasn’t been solved and Iain’s internet currently sits at 0.3mbps.

‘Nothing except false excuses’

Iain said: “Linkwood View, Elgin has been open for six years, and the tenants have been complaining to Hanover about the poor broadband connections from day one.

“Hanover has done nothing except make false excuses.

“It is very frustrating as I’m not able to conference Stirling University for my studies and Skype my parents.

“I totally rely on the internet for my studies and to order shopping.”

Linkwood View in Elgin
Linkwood View in Elgin.

He says Hanover said Outreach will not complete the work as it’s not viable.

Meanwhile, he added that Wi-Fi Scotland was willing to do the work for free through grants from the Scottish Government.

However, Hanover will not give them access to install the equipment.

‘I will be pressing them’

MSP Richard Lochhead.
MSP Richard Lochhead.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who raised the issue with Hanover, has promised to continue to push the housing association to deliver superfast broadband.

He told The Press and Journal: “I’ve been in contact with Hanover over the course of the year about broadband at Linkwood View which I know many residents, including Iain, will rely on and understandably be keen to see faster and reliable broadband unlocked for the complex.

“I understand that Hanover considered a quote from Wi-Fi Scotland, which Hanover’s technical team deemed unsuitable, but that talks with Openreach were at an advanced stage and, from their end, everything was in place to install fibre optic in the building over the summer.

“It is concerning to hear Iain and residents are still left with poor broadband so I’ll be raising this again with both Hanover and Openreach and pressing them to work together and deliver super fast broadband into the building.”

Hanover failed to respond to our requests for comment to give an update on the broadband situation.

Conversation