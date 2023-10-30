Elgin man with cerebral palsy reveals ‘frustrating’ impact of poor broadband in supported accommodation

A Moray writer with cerebral palsy says there has been poor broadband at his supported Elgin accommodation for six years.

Until 2017 Iain M Stephen was able to get out of bed every day without any problem despite being a wheelchair user since the age of three.

However, everything changed on June 15 when he ended up in intensive care in Aberdeen with a ventilating tube down his throat.

He has previously written a book under the name Iain M MacLeod called 10 Seconds That Changed My Life about the traumatic situation.

Now having good internet connection is a crucial part of his life.

Last September, he started his PhD in sociology online at Stirling University.

The writer says the poor internet at Linkwood View has impacted his studying and video calls with his parents.

He is growing tired of excuses from housing association Hanover about the situation.

What is happening with the broadband at Hanover Elgin?

It is understood that Outreach put fibre broadband inside the building.

However, didn’t connect it to any of the flats.

Since the Linkwood View accommodation opened in 2017, there has been issues with the broadband.

The problem still hasn’t been solved and Iain’s internet currently sits at 0.3mbps.

‘Nothing except false excuses’

Iain said: “Linkwood View, Elgin has been open for six years, and the tenants have been complaining to Hanover about the poor broadband connections from day one.

“Hanover has done nothing except make false excuses.

“It is very frustrating as I’m not able to conference Stirling University for my studies and Skype my parents.

“I totally rely on the internet for my studies and to order shopping.”

He says Hanover said Outreach will not complete the work as it’s not viable.

Meanwhile, he added that Wi-Fi Scotland was willing to do the work for free through grants from the Scottish Government.

However, Hanover will not give them access to install the equipment.

‘I will be pressing them’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who raised the issue with Hanover, has promised to continue to push the housing association to deliver superfast broadband.

He told The Press and Journal: “I’ve been in contact with Hanover over the course of the year about broadband at Linkwood View which I know many residents, including Iain, will rely on and understandably be keen to see faster and reliable broadband unlocked for the complex.

“I understand that Hanover considered a quote from Wi-Fi Scotland, which Hanover’s technical team deemed unsuitable, but that talks with Openreach were at an advanced stage and, from their end, everything was in place to install fibre optic in the building over the summer.

“It is concerning to hear Iain and residents are still left with poor broadband so I’ll be raising this again with both Hanover and Openreach and pressing them to work together and deliver super fast broadband into the building.”

Hanover failed to respond to our requests for comment to give an update on the broadband situation.