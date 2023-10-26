Can you rescue ‘Dave the duck’? Lossiemouth paddleboarders wanted to help catch escaped bird

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you rescue ‘Dave the duck’? Lossiemouth paddleboarders wanted to help catch escaped bird

Dave the Muscovy duck has been evading capture - dodging netting, fences and the SSPCA.

By Bailey Moreton
Fran Hutton with her Muscovy duck dave
Lossiemouth animal lover Fran Hutton with her missing Muscovy duck Dave. Image: Fran Hutton

A Lossiemouth animal lover is looking for help to bring her escaped Muscovy duck home.

Fran Hutton’s duck, Dave, made a daring escape from the roof of her backyard shed on Sunday – and he has been evading capture on the Spynie Canal since.

After a boat from the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) was unsuccessful in catching Dave earlier this week, the animal group said they did not have the manpower to keep trying to rescue the bird.

Muscovy ducks’ feathers are not as waterproof as those of other species, meaning they are not well suited to long periods on water.

lossiemouth
Dave the duck escaped by hopping onto the top of the shed and flying over the fence. Image: Fran Hutton

Search party launched for Dave the duck

Ms Hutton said: “It started out as a wee bit of a search party to find him then we found him on Tuesday, and the SSPCA were in attendance.

“They had a boat out yesterday to try and get him that way. But he thought they were just playing tag and kept flying away.”

Now the animal rescue service has recommended approaching Dave via paddleboard with a fishing net to try and safely catch him.

Worried she does not have the expertise needed, Ms Hutton has created a Facebook group – aptly named “Dave the Duck” – in the hope of rustling up a rescue posse.

The group already has nearly 300 members.

She said: “It’s not that we don’t want to do it – of course we do, he’s a family member. It’s just that we’ve only one shot at this and we need to make sure we do it right.”

Fran Hutton with her Muscovy duck dave
Lossiemouth animal lover Fran Hutton with her missing Muscovy duck Dave. Image: Fran Hutton

Hutton wants Dave the Duck home

Dave stays in the family’s Lossiemouth back garden, which has a high fence and netting around it to keep himself and the other chickens and ducks safe.

Those measures are meant to keep the animals in the backyard, but Dave dodged it by climbing onto the shed and flying away.

She said: “The day he took flight was the day he was meant to get his wings clipped ironically.

“We didn’t think that Dave would ever get that height, unfortunately the netting was good for the others but not for him.

“I’ve got to pull out every stop I can to get him off that water.

It’s just heart breaking, it’s horrible because he obviously does not realize we’re all trying to help him.”

