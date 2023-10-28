Moray Man, 61, injured following hit and run in Elgin A 61-year-old man suffered minor injures after being hit by a silver car that failed to stop. By Bailey Moreton October 28 2023, 12.41pm Share Man, 61, injured following hit and run in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6237073/man-61-injured-following-hit-and-run-in-elgin/ Copy Link 0 comment Police are appealing for information. A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a hit and run in Elgin. The male pedestrian was walking towards the junction of Wards Road and Station Road on Thursday when he was struck by a car at around 8.30pm. Police have confirmed the silver car failed to stop, leaving the man injured on the street. He was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries before later being released. How to contact police Police have launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident. Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, either by contacting police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the Police Scotland website. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Inside the House of Automata: The new Moray museum that already has a global reputation
