Man, 61, injured following hit and run in Elgin

A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a hit and run in Elgin.

The male pedestrian was walking towards the junction of Wards Road and Station Road on Thursday when he was struck by a car at around 8.30pm.

Police have confirmed the silver car failed to stop, leaving the man injured on the street.

He was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries before later being released.

How to contact police

Police have launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, either by contacting police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the Police Scotland website.

Reports can also be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.