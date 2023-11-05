Soaring construction bill doubles cost of installing new lift at Anderson’s care home in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Soaring construction bill doubles cost of installing new lift at Anderson’s care home in Elgin

Covid put the project on hold with supporters stepping up with donations to help bridge the funding gap.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Two men in high-viz jackets with construction on new care home lift behind.
Iain Jamieson, chairman of the Anderson's trustees, and Grant Russell, managing director of contractors Russell Construction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Construction has finally begun on a new lift at Anderson’s care home in Elgin after the project was hit by near-crippling rising costs.

The trust received planning permission for the project in February 2020, just a month before the first Covid lockdown.

That inevitably put the project on hold as attention turned towards caring for the residents as best they could.

However, the delay and impact of the pandemic pushed up the costs from £110,000 to nearly £200,000 with the entire construction industry hit by rising prices.

‘New lift will transform Anderson’s’

Anderson’s needs a new lift in the care home due to two of the three existing ones, the first of which was installed in the 1960s, not being fit for modern purposes.

One doesn’t have space for someone using a walking frame while the other barely has enough space for a wheelchair and carer to be in at the same time.

The new installation will have space for larger wheelchairs as well as multiple people to accompany them.

Fundraising from the care home and grants from local and national initiatives helped cover the substantial increase in costs.

Lift shaft under construction surrounded by scaffolding.
The project will combine modern construction with the historic building of Anderson’s. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Iain Jamieson, chairman of the trustees at Anderson’s, paid tribute to the community support to fund the improvements for residents.

He said: “An up-to-date larger lift has been a priority for some time.

“The property is an A-listed building and great care has been taken by the architects, Wittets, to ensure that the new lift complements the existing architecture.

“The new lift will transform the day-to-day operation of Andersons saving time and effort for staff, professionals and visitors and make movement around the building considerably easier for residents.

“It will enable us to better meet our core purpose of providing excellent care services.”

Incredible story of how Anderson’s care home was formed

A stage production of the incredible story of the man who laid the foundations for Anderson’s helped fund the installation of the new lift. 

The care home was opened as the Elgin Institute for the support of old age and the education of youth in 1832.

It was funded by a £70,000 deed of trust, the equivalent about £6.5 million today, from Andrew Anderson.

Stage show with woman at spinning wheel and boy putting on white wig.
Stage productions of Andrew Anderson’s life were sold out at Elgin Town Hall. Pictured: Nikki Henderson who, who played Andrew Anderson’s mother Marjorie Gilzean, and Finlay McLuckie, who played the young Anderson. Image: Jasperimage

When he was a young boy he slept in the ruins of Elgin Cathedral with his homeless mother, relying on the generosity of locals.

However, he showed promise and won a scholarship before running away to London, eventually securing service in the army of the East India Company and rising to the rank of Major General.

He died in London in 1824 and the institute initially provided a home to educate 50 children so they could earn a living while also accommodating 10 “aged persons”.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

