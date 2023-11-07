Back to life: £271k agreed for refurbishment of four Elgin cottages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to life: £271k agreed for refurbishment of four Elgin cottages

Properties at the bottom of Ladyhill and two end terraces on Victoria Road will be brought back into use.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
£271k will be spent on refurbishing Ladyhill cottages and two other houses in the town so they can be rented out.
Four vacant cottages in Elgin will get £271,000 towards the costs of refurbishment.

Properties at the bottom of Ladyhill and two end terraces on Victoria Road have been lying empty for years.

But now, they will be brought back into use.

Members of the corporate committee agreed funds from the housing revenue budget can be used for the renovations.

Ladyhill cottages revamp

All four properties are held in trust by Moray Council. But the two funds supporting them are in deficit.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith told the meeting on Tuesday bringing the cottages back into use was a “cheap” way to provide accommodation.

He said: “We’re getting four properties. They should be doing the job they were built for”.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter felt trust deeds could be “thorny” and was pleased to see the houses come back into use.

He said: “The properties at Ladyhill are particularly prominent and are at the main entrance of a tourist attraction in the centre of Elgin.

“Ensuring they are well kept into the future is important.”

‘Prominent’ town centre properties

Head of housing Edward Thomas said there were “complex reasons” why the cottages have been vacant for so long.

He added that rent would cover maintenance and give and cover the £271,000 spend over a 20 year period.

And letting them out would cancel a yearly council tax debt of almost £10,000.

The Victoria Road cottages are two of eight built to mark the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s.

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter.

But they were abandoned after being repeatedly hit by flooding.

Under the terms of the trust deed, Jubilee Cottages should be used as dwelling places for “poor people of respectable character”.

They will require extensions as part of the refurbishment, which is expected to cost £155,000.

Six mid-terraced houses between them were turned into rehabilitation and assessment units in 2017.

Ladyhill cottages were gifted to the former City and Royal Burgh of Elgin by the Right Honourable Sir Archibald Williamson in 1921.

C-listed buildings

They were to house armed forces veterans from Moray and Nairnshire. But they have been empty for about 20 years.

A £64,000 grant from the Town Centre Capital Fund was secured to improve Sulva Cottage.

But when construction started earlier this year further problems emerged taking costs to £90,000.

And a similar amount is needed to upgrade Messines Cottage next door.

All four buildings are category C listed.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

