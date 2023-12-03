In Full: Church of Scotland confirms seven closures in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Burghead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

In Full: Church of Scotland confirms seven closures in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Burghead

Buildings are to be sold on the open market as the church cuts costs.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Aerial view of St Giles Church in centre of Elgin.
St Giles Church in the heart of Elgin is one of the buildings due to close. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Church of Scotland has confirmed the permanent closure of seven sites in Elgin, Lossiemouth and across Moray.

Buildings are being shut across the country as the church looks to cut costs to balance its books.

Now it has been confirmed several buildings across Moray will be closed with some to be sold on the open market.

Historic 12th Century Birnie Kirk, which was believed to be the oldest in-use church building in Scotland, and Pluscarden have already held their last services.

The Church of Scotland has now confirmed more are due to shut this month.

Birnie Kirk has been holding services for 883 years and is older than Glasgow Cathedral and St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Looking across field of sheep to Birnie Kirk.
Birnie Kirk is in an idyllic location south of Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When the potential closures emerged in September, Birnie elder Ann Stronach said: “It’s not just a religious building, it’s a place full of history and architecture.

“If it gets closed up it will just end up becoming a ruin, like a lot of other churches from the same time.

“It’s an A-listed building and situated on top of graves that are 900 years old. I wouldn’t want to live in a graveyard, so I don’t think it’s got a future as a house.”

What Moray churches are due to close?

Elgin

  • St Giles, Elgin High, Birnie, Pluscarden: Due to be united as single parish at St Columba’s and be “disposed of” by August 2027.
  • Williamson Hall at St Columba’s to be retained.
  • Use of Birnie Church Hall to be reviewed on annual basis.
View across grounds to St Gerardine's Church in Lossiemouth.
St Geradine’s High Church in Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossiemouth

Burghead and Alves

  • Burghead and Alves church buildings to close on December 31 with buildings to be sold on open market.
  • Burghead and Alves to join new rural West Moray parish with Kinloss and Findhorn.

Church of Scotland explains Moray church closures

Two years ago The Church of Scotland tasked presbyteries with creating a five-year plan to ensure they are fit for the 21st Century.

The result of that process is now being felt in communities across the country with buildings being closed.

What was the Moray Presbytery has now been consumed by the larger Presbytery of the North East and the Northern Isles.

The Church of Scotland admits closures in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Burghead have been “difficult”.

Google Maps image of Elgin High Church.
Elgin High Church on South Street. Image: Google

A spokesman said: “One part of this process is recognising that it is necessary to reduce the number of buildings the Church owns.

“The Church recognises they have meaning and value to their local communities so we know that some of these decisions will be difficult.

“Under the legacy Presbytery of Moray plan that has been approved, a number of church buildings will cease to be places of worship at different times over the next four years and will be disposed of by August 2027.

“The mission plan will be reviewed annually and it is not primarily about buildings.

“It is about planning around appropriate and sustainable resources to support the mission of Christ, which is the mission of the Church as a community.”

In pictures: Inside historic Birnie Kirk

Looking from rear of Birnie Kirk to alter under stone arch.
Birnie Kirk has a distinctive arch inside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Colourful light bursting through stained glass window.
Light pouring in through a stained glass window. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Looking through graveyard to Birnie Kirk.
Birnie Kirk has welcomed church congregations for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Light bursting through windows to inside of Birnie Kirk.
Ancient window provide light into the historic building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pages of Birnie Kirk guestbook lying open.
A glimpse inside the Birnie Kirk guestbook at entries from 1976. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Looking to rear of inside church.
Looking from under the arch towards the rear of the church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Birnie Kirk gates leading to graveyard with one slightly ajar.
Gates leading to the graveyard at Birnie Kirk. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ancient 883-year-old Moray kirk – one of oldest in Scotland – faces closure in church budget cuts

Conversation