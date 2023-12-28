Shinty 2023 season review: A year in quotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty 2023 season review: A year in quotes

Alasdair Bruce looks back on the shinty season.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie captain James Falconer lifts the Camanachd Cup after victory against Oban Camanachd in the 2023 final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie captain James Falconer lifts the Camanachd Cup after victory against Oban Camanachd in the 2023 final. Image: Neil Paterson.

The end of the year is almost upon us and 2023 proved to be another action-packed year in shinty.

The Press and Journal’s shinty correspondent Alasdair Bruce looks back on some of the best quotes from the year.

Shinty 2023 in quotes

January

Newly appointed Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “I have big boots to fill as John Gibson did a fantastic job, especially winning the Grand Slam. I’m going to enjoy it though. I know the players and can’t wait to get going.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil Paterson.

February

Following the HIS Sutherland Cup draw at Drumnadrochit, Camanachd Association CEO Derek Keir said: “Urquhart Castle is steeped in history, much like the sport of shinty and indeed the Sutherland Cup, so it’s a fitting place to take the 100th anniversary draw.”

March

After an opening day draw with Newtonmore in the Mowi Premiership, Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans: “It’s a draw but feels like a defeat as we should have seen the game out. The chances we created meant we should have been out of sight by the time their penalty came along.”

Oban's Daniel Sloss, left, challenges Michael Russell of Newtonmore on the pitch
Oban’s Daniel Sloss, left, challenges Michael Russell of Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.

April

Inveraray manager Andy Watt, after seeing his side beat Col Glen 2-0 in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round: “The players worked really hard and remained focused throughout. We looked a threat when we attacked, moving the ball quickly and could, and probably should, have won by more.”

May

Proud Glasgow Mid Argyll manager Alan MacRae after beating Kyles Athletic on penalties, following a 5-5 draw, to reach the 118th Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final: “We persevered with grit and character and fought back despite being two goals down twice. I’m delighted to reach our second consecutive Celtic Cup final.”

June

Kingussie captain James Falconer stole the show, scoring the winner before raising the cottages.com MacTavish Cup following a 1-0 victory over Skye: “It was a battle out there and the intense heat didn’t help but everyone put in a great shift. Fair play to Skye who gave us a good game and their keeper Murphy Henderson played very well.”

Kingussie captain James Falconer lifts the cottages.com MacTavish Cup.
Kingussie captain James Falconer lifts the cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

July

Gareth Evans said his charges were “the top team in the south” while skipper Daniel Sloss reckoned they could “dominate this competition for the next five years,” as Oban Camanachd won Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup, defeating Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 in a hard-fought final.

August

Oban Camanachd celebrated again, this time beating Kingussie 2-1 to win the Artemis Macaulay Cup, denying the Kings a sixth straight trophy success.

Boss Gareth Evans: “It’s 1996 since we won our last major, so this has been a long time coming. It’s huge for the club, and we fully deserved this win.”

Lewis Cameron jumping in the air with his fist up during the Oban Camanachd v Kingussie game
Lewis Cameron celebrates putting Oban Camanachd into the lead against Kingussie in the Artemis MacAulay Cup final.

September

Kingussie gained revenge as Ruaridh Anderson’s late strike sealed a 1-0 win over Oban Camanachd in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

Anderson said: “We knew it would be tough as Oban are a good side and they were unlucky as they had chances. I can’t describe how this feels though. It’s unbelievable. It doesn’t feel real.”

Kingussie's Ruaridh Anderson hugging another player
Kingussie’s Ruaridh Anderson celebrates his goal that won the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

October

Scotland manager Garry Reid was disappointed yet encouraged following his side’s 22-14 defeat to Ireland in the shinty/hurling international in Newry: “I’m actually very disappointed with the scoreline but you must take your chances in these games, and we were wasteful. Ireland were deadly and the inclusion of so many top tier players meant they had the quality to punish any mistakes we made.”

November

It was presentation day as three-in-a-row champions Kingussie raised the Mowi Premiership trophy following their 3-1 over Newtonmore.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys did brilliantly and we took our goals well and worked their defence hard. I’m pleased with how the season has gone but it will be nice to get a break and I’m sure all the boys all feel the same.”

December

The year ended on a desperately sad note as the shinty world was stunned and saddened to learn of the passing of young Kingussie player Calum MacKintosh from a suspected cardiac arrest. The Kings paid tribute with a guard of honour at the Dell ahead of the funeral service.

More from Shinty

A documentary is being shown on BBC Alba about Hugh Dan MacLennan.
'Voice of shinty' Hugh Dan MacLennan reflects on 40-year career in new documentary
Conor Cormack in action for Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: New Kinlochshiel captain targets success in 2024
The Oban Camanachd team celebrate lifting the 2023 Artemis MacAulay Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Artemis Macaulay Cup draw throws up Oban derby
Newtonmore's Drew MacDonald with James Morrison
Shinty: Drew MacDonald to captain Newtonmore on return from long-term injury
Ronald Ross in action for Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty icon Ronald Ross inducted into Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame
Deek Cameron
One of shinty's top referees heads into retirement
Derek Keir (Camanachd Association CEO); Ian Roberts (Mowi Director of Communications); Maree Todd (Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport) and Steven MacKenzie (Camanachd Association President) at the 2023 cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final. Image: Neil Paterson
Mowi extends longstanding support of shinty with new three-year deal
Kyles' Robbie MacLeod (left) with Iain Robinson (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic stalwart Robbie Macleod confirms retirement
Newtonmore's Conor Jones with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Age for complulsory wearing of helmets raised to all players aged under 25
Willie MacDonald of Skye Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Willie MacDonald appointed new Skye Camanachd manager