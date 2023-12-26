Gallery: Brave Brochers make a splash for Burghead Boxing Day Swim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gallery: Brave Brochers make a splash for Burghead Boxing Day Swim

Our best pictures as swimmers plunge into the chilly Moray Firth.

The annual Burghead harbour swim took place on boxing day with 57 swimmers taking part swimming across the harbour entrance. All Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By David Mackay & Emma Grady

Dozens of brave swimmers have plunged into the chilly Moray Firth for the annual Burghead Boxing Day Swim.

While most festive splashes are merely dooks where entrants splash about in shallow water, fearless Brochers go completely under for charity.

Swimmers yelled as they jumped from the quayside before paddling across the channel as quickly as they could.

Despite conditions improving following days of weather warnings over Christmas, it was still a chilly afternoon on the Moray coast.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to provide support from the harbourside and cheer on their friends and loved ones.

This year’s event raised money for charities RNLI Buckie, Erskine Forres The Veterans Charity and the Moray Voluntary Befriending Service.

Below are the best pictures from this year’s Boxing Day Swim in Burghead from our photographer Sandy McCook / DC Thomson 

The annual Burghead harbour swim.
Swimmers dressed up.
The event raised money for many charities.
Elf jump.
Bombing into the water.
The elf took the dip.
Lined up and ready to jump.
Crowds lined up to watch.
People watching from up high.
Keeping a watch over the event.
Crowds gather to watch the dip.
Getting out the cold water quick.
A diver keeps everyone safe.
57 swimmers took part.
Soaked to the bone.
Cold but enjoying the day.
Divers help people up the ladder
Getting out the cold water.
Getting out quickly.
Not fazed by the cold water.
Swimming to the ladder quickly.
Trying to heat up.
Bravely taking the plunge.
Too cold!
Awakened by the cold water.
Quickly swimming to get out.
Chilly thrill of cold water.
Feeling rather cold now.
Jumping into the cold water together.
Cold water, warm memories.
No fear!
Participant wears funny costume for jumping into the water.
Embracing the jump.
Time to get out the cold water.
Diving team.
Photographers grabbing pics.
Mario takes the jump
Braving the cold water.
Participants jump in fancy dress.
Jumping for joy.
Having a great time.
To cold to move.
Elves jumping into the water.
Having fun with friends.

