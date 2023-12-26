Gallery: Brave Brochers make a splash for Burghead Boxing Day Swim

Dozens of brave swimmers have plunged into the chilly Moray Firth for the annual Burghead Boxing Day Swim.

While most festive splashes are merely dooks where entrants splash about in shallow water, fearless Brochers go completely under for charity.

Swimmers yelled as they jumped from the quayside before paddling across the channel as quickly as they could.

Despite conditions improving following days of weather warnings over Christmas, it was still a chilly afternoon on the Moray coast.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to provide support from the harbourside and cheer on their friends and loved ones.

This year’s event raised money for charities RNLI Buckie, Erskine Forres The Veterans Charity and the Moray Voluntary Befriending Service.

Below are the best pictures from this year’s Boxing Day Swim in Burghead from our photographer Sandy McCook / DC Thomson