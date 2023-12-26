Moray Gallery: Brave Brochers make a splash for Burghead Boxing Day Swim Our best pictures as swimmers plunge into the chilly Moray Firth. The annual Burghead harbour swim took place on boxing day with 57 swimmers taking part swimming across the harbour entrance. All Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson By David Mackay & Emma Grady December 26 2023, 5.14pm Share Gallery: Brave Brochers make a splash for Burghead Boxing Day Swim Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6306225/burghead-boxing-day-swim-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment Dozens of brave swimmers have plunged into the chilly Moray Firth for the annual Burghead Boxing Day Swim. While most festive splashes are merely dooks where entrants splash about in shallow water, fearless Brochers go completely under for charity. Swimmers yelled as they jumped from the quayside before paddling across the channel as quickly as they could. Despite conditions improving following days of weather warnings over Christmas, it was still a chilly afternoon on the Moray coast. Hundreds of spectators turned out to provide support from the harbourside and cheer on their friends and loved ones. This year’s event raised money for charities RNLI Buckie, Erskine Forres The Veterans Charity and the Moray Voluntary Befriending Service. Below are the best pictures from this year’s Boxing Day Swim in Burghead from our photographer Sandy McCook / DC Thomson The annual Burghead harbour swim. Swimmers dressed up. The event raised money for many charities. Elf jump. Bombing into the water. The elf took the dip. Lined up and ready to jump. Crowds lined up to watch. People watching from up high. Keeping a watch over the event. Crowds gather to watch the dip. Getting out the cold water quick. A diver keeps everyone safe. 57 swimmers took part. Soaked to the bone. Cold but enjoying the day. Divers help people up the ladder Getting out the cold water. Getting out quickly. Not fazed by the cold water. Swimming to the ladder quickly. Trying to heat up. Bravely taking the plunge. Too cold! Awakened by the cold water. Quickly swimming to get out. Chilly thrill of cold water. Feeling rather cold now. Jumping into the cold water together. Cold water, warm memories. No fear! Participant wears funny costume for jumping into the water. Embracing the jump. Time to get out the cold water. Diving team. Photographers grabbing pics. Mario takes the jump Braving the cold water. Participants jump in fancy dress. Jumping for joy. Having a great time. To cold to move. Elves jumping into the water. Having fun with friends.
