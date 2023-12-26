What are the top priorities for Caley Thistle ahead of the transfer window?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

What are the top priorities for Caley Thistle ahead of the transfer window?

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson expects to make three signings in January to bolster his Championship squad.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with club chairman Ross Morrison.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with club chairman Ross Morrison. The ICT boss is expected to dip into the transfer market in January. Image: SNS Group

Securing the services of attacker David Wotherspoon is the top target for Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.

However, he has been looking at a range of trialists over the past week or so and is keen to reshape his Championship squad as best he can during the January transfer window.

Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in the ICT hotseat in September, made ex-St Johnstone player Wotherspoon his first signing a few weeks into the job. A contract was signed until January.

A return of four goals in 10 games as well as striking up an instant partnership with main forward Billy Mckay has made the 33-year-old Canadian international a smash hit.

Ferguson made it clear to the board he wanted Wotherspoon on a longer deal, and a “strong offer” was tabled which the player is now considering.

Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon, left, with fellow forward Billy Mckay.
Caley Thistle’s David Wotherspoon, left, alongside striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group

Ferguson also brought former Dundee and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan to Inverness on a short-term contract.

The 34-year-old Irishman has been trying to get up to speed in terms of fitness. As yet, his only start in eight appearances came in the 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Cowdenbeath and he’s looking for his first goal.

Ferguson using his crucial contacts

New faces always excite supporters, however managers always stress the January window is always the tougher of the two.

In-form players are already at clubs and have no need to move, while out-of-contract players need to usually get up to speed.

Having worked within English football for almost 30 years, Ferguson has a contact book rivals will envy.

The ex-Everton caretaker manager confirmed last week he’s already sounded out the Toffees, as well as others, to see if there are suitable targets.

Midfield is ICT’s strongest area

Defence and attack appear the key areas where Caley Thistle could look to strengthen during the window.

Looking at the bench on any given week, midfield options are aplenty for Ferguson and the middle duo of Charlie Gilmour and Max Anderson are surrounded by one or two players on either side of them, depending on the formation.

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle, right-back Jake Davidson was used to good effect in an equal defensive/attacking midfield role, while Cammy Harper did the same on the left.

Inverness' Charlie Gilmour (C) and Partick's Lewis Neilson in action. Image: SNS.
All-action midfielder Charlie Gilmour is a key man for Duncan Ferguson.  Image: SNS Group

Nathan Shaw, who can play on either wing, was used further forward to support Mckay and Wotherspoon. It has been a 3-4-3 line-up against Arbroath and Partick.

In the 2-1 defeat at Morton on December 12, ICT went with 4-4-1-1 and the only midfield alteration saw Luis Longstaff on the right flank.

On Saturday, four subs were midfielders, with experienced Sean Welsh and Luis Longstaff named alongside talented youngsters Keith Bray and Robbie Thompson.

Roddy MacGregor is fit again while Aaron Doran is closing in on a January return.

ICT defence needs a ‘helping hand’

Defence is likely the area which is most concerning for the manager.

A solid start to his tenure as Caley Jags boss was based upon that early mean streak from October onwards.

However, recently they have leaked “cheap” goals. At the weekend, Ferguson didn’t like how simple it was for Partick full-back Jack McMillan to score after “dancing” his way into the box.

After seeing it work so well in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United in November, he’s tended to favour three at the back, ably supported by a five or four-man midfield.

Experienced defender Danny Devine is at the heart of the backline, with on-loan Livingston man Morgan Boyes on the left and Australian Nikola Ujdur on the right.

All have shown their capabilities, but they just need a helping hand.

Caley Jags defender Nikola Ujdur is ready for his first taste of the Scottish Cup.
Caley Jags defender Nikola Ujdur. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Whoever is brought in defensively, cannot be a novice. Two years ago, Kirk Broadfoot was a crucial capture by boss Billy Dodds, albeit not a winter signing.

Only once in Ferguson’s 12 games in charge have ICT failed to score, but they have only shut out Airdrie and Partick Thistle in 11 league matches.

Most weeks, the only defensive cover seems to be Zak Delaney and he’s not played since the 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Cowdenbeath.

One shrewd signing at the back could be worth a decent haul of points.

Samuels is training again after injury

Up front, any new signing will no doubt depend on whether Wotherspoon signs up until May.

Inverness forward Austin Samuels, right, is training again after being out since October with a knee injury. Image: SNS Group

Harry Lodovica and Sheridan have yet to score competitively, while ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks’ recent goal against Morton was his second of the season.

All three of these forwards need more game time, but they cannot dislodge Mckay or Wotherspoon.

Austin Samuels, while never being prolific, did come to the fore at ICT two seasons ago with vital goals against Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

He looked as if he was shaping up well until a knee injury in October put him on the sidelines.

The former Wolves attacker, now 23, is training again and could be in a match-day squad sooner rather than later.

If Wotherspoon exits in the coming weeks, the need to provide a capable finisher to partner Mckay becomes essential.

Keeping ICT up in main goal for boss

Inverness go into Saturday’s home clash with Morton just three points off the foot of the table and five points below fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Ferguson knows he needs players to come in and deliver without delay, so this is a crucial first transfer window for the ICT boss.

Promotion talk is all well and good, but he has always stressed keeping the club in the second-tier in 2024 is his prime aim.

More from Caley Thistle

Max Anderson scores his 19-second goal for Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Partick Thistle.
Max Anderson's delight and relief at scoring fastest Caley Thistle goal
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the ICT fans after the 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle.
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle's creativity after draw at Partick Thistle
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour (C) and Partick's Lewis Neilson in action. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Caley Thistle point at Partick Thistle was welcome - but it's teams…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson on the sidelines at Partick Thistle.
Quickest-ever Caley Thistle goal but Duncan Ferguson's side have to settle for a point…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper.
Cammy Harper seeks swift Caley Thistle reaction at Partick Thistle
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran closer to making return from injury
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson contacts former club Everton as he targets three new…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers makes a save in October's goalless draw against Partick Thistle.
Caley Thistle looking to avoid another nightmare before Christmas at Firhill
Billy Dodds in charge of Caley Thistle for the final time in their 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on September 16.
Billy Dodds: Harsh to factor cup losses into Caley Thistle sack call
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for managerial return