What are the top priorities for Caley Thistle ahead of the transfer window?

Securing the services of attacker David Wotherspoon is the top target for Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.

However, he has been looking at a range of trialists over the past week or so and is keen to reshape his Championship squad as best he can during the January transfer window.

Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in the ICT hotseat in September, made ex-St Johnstone player Wotherspoon his first signing a few weeks into the job. A contract was signed until January.

A return of four goals in 10 games as well as striking up an instant partnership with main forward Billy Mckay has made the 33-year-old Canadian international a smash hit.

Ferguson made it clear to the board he wanted Wotherspoon on a longer deal, and a “strong offer” was tabled which the player is now considering.

Ferguson also brought former Dundee and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan to Inverness on a short-term contract.

The 34-year-old Irishman has been trying to get up to speed in terms of fitness. As yet, his only start in eight appearances came in the 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Cowdenbeath and he’s looking for his first goal.

Ferguson using his crucial contacts

New faces always excite supporters, however managers always stress the January window is always the tougher of the two.

In-form players are already at clubs and have no need to move, while out-of-contract players need to usually get up to speed.

Having worked within English football for almost 30 years, Ferguson has a contact book rivals will envy.

The ex-Everton caretaker manager confirmed last week he’s already sounded out the Toffees, as well as others, to see if there are suitable targets.

Midfield is ICT’s strongest area

Defence and attack appear the key areas where Caley Thistle could look to strengthen during the window.

Looking at the bench on any given week, midfield options are aplenty for Ferguson and the middle duo of Charlie Gilmour and Max Anderson are surrounded by one or two players on either side of them, depending on the formation.

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle, right-back Jake Davidson was used to good effect in an equal defensive/attacking midfield role, while Cammy Harper did the same on the left.

Nathan Shaw, who can play on either wing, was used further forward to support Mckay and Wotherspoon. It has been a 3-4-3 line-up against Arbroath and Partick.

In the 2-1 defeat at Morton on December 12, ICT went with 4-4-1-1 and the only midfield alteration saw Luis Longstaff on the right flank.

On Saturday, four subs were midfielders, with experienced Sean Welsh and Luis Longstaff named alongside talented youngsters Keith Bray and Robbie Thompson.

Roddy MacGregor is fit again while Aaron Doran is closing in on a January return.

ICT defence needs a ‘helping hand’

Defence is likely the area which is most concerning for the manager.

A solid start to his tenure as Caley Jags boss was based upon that early mean streak from October onwards.

However, recently they have leaked “cheap” goals. At the weekend, Ferguson didn’t like how simple it was for Partick full-back Jack McMillan to score after “dancing” his way into the box.

After seeing it work so well in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United in November, he’s tended to favour three at the back, ably supported by a five or four-man midfield.

Experienced defender Danny Devine is at the heart of the backline, with on-loan Livingston man Morgan Boyes on the left and Australian Nikola Ujdur on the right.

All have shown their capabilities, but they just need a helping hand.

Whoever is brought in defensively, cannot be a novice. Two years ago, Kirk Broadfoot was a crucial capture by boss Billy Dodds, albeit not a winter signing.

Only once in Ferguson’s 12 games in charge have ICT failed to score, but they have only shut out Airdrie and Partick Thistle in 11 league matches.

Most weeks, the only defensive cover seems to be Zak Delaney and he’s not played since the 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Cowdenbeath.

One shrewd signing at the back could be worth a decent haul of points.

Samuels is training again after injury

Up front, any new signing will no doubt depend on whether Wotherspoon signs up until May.

Harry Lodovica and Sheridan have yet to score competitively, while ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks’ recent goal against Morton was his second of the season.

All three of these forwards need more game time, but they cannot dislodge Mckay or Wotherspoon.

Austin Samuels, while never being prolific, did come to the fore at ICT two seasons ago with vital goals against Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

He looked as if he was shaping up well until a knee injury in October put him on the sidelines.

The former Wolves attacker, now 23, is training again and could be in a match-day squad sooner rather than later.

If Wotherspoon exits in the coming weeks, the need to provide a capable finisher to partner Mckay becomes essential.

Keeping ICT up in main goal for boss

Inverness go into Saturday’s home clash with Morton just three points off the foot of the table and five points below fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Ferguson knows he needs players to come in and deliver without delay, so this is a crucial first transfer window for the ICT boss.

Promotion talk is all well and good, but he has always stressed keeping the club in the second-tier in 2024 is his prime aim.