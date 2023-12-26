Christmas Eve attempted break-in in Buckie damages door

A door was damaged during an attempted break-in at a commercial premises in Buckie on Christmas Eve.

Police appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened on East Cathcart Street in the Moray town.

Police only received the report of the incident this morning at 11am.

In a post online, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following an attempted break-in to a premises in Moray.

“Around 11am on Tuesday, December 26 we received a report of damage to the door of the property on East Cathcart Street in Buckie, which is believed to have happened around 8.15pm on Sunday, December 24.

Buckie door was damaged on Christmas Eve

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have a dash-cam or private CCTV which could assist to contact them.”

Adding: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1106 of 26 December, 2023.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”