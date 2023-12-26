Christmas Eve attempted break-in in Buckie damages door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Christmas Eve attempted break-in in Buckie damages door

Police said it had responded to a report of a damaged door in a business premises in Buckie.

By Louise Glen
East Cathcart Street in Buckie where there was an attempted break-in on Christmas Eve.
The door of a commercial premises in Buckie was damaged during an attempted break-in. Image: Google Maps.

A door was damaged during an attempted break-in at a commercial premises in Buckie on Christmas Eve.

Police appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened on East Cathcart Street in the Moray town.

Police only received the report of the incident this morning at 11am.

In a post online, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following an attempted break-in to a premises in Moray.

“Around 11am on Tuesday, December 26 we received a report of damage to the door of the property on East Cathcart Street in Buckie, which is believed to have happened around 8.15pm on Sunday, December 24.

Buckie door was damaged on Christmas Eve

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have a dash-cam or private CCTV which could assist to contact them.”

Adding: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1106 of 26 December, 2023.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

