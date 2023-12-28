Missing Elgin man not seen since he left home a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Missing Elgin man not seen since he left home a week ago

Police are appealing for help to trace 66-year-old John Dow.

By Ellie Milne
John Dow police image
John Dow has been reported missing from his Elgin home. Images: Police Scotland.

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing Elgin man who has not been seen for a week.

John Dow was last seen at his Moray home on Thursday, December 21.

Police are now appealing to the public for their assistance to trace him.

The 66-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with grey hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers, a light-coloured jumper and a woollen hat.

He was also carrying a black rucksack.

John Dow reported missing from Elgin

Officers have said he often travels north to Inverness.

Inspector Rae Christie said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s safety and wellbeing and are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“He is known to travel to Inverness and we are liaising with our colleagues in that area in case he has headed there.

“If you have seen John, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting reference number 2085 of December 27.”

