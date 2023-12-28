Missing Elgin man not seen since he left home a week ago

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing Elgin man who has not been seen for a week.

John Dow was last seen at his Moray home on Thursday, December 21.

Police are now appealing to the public for their assistance to trace him.

The 66-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with grey hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers, a light-coloured jumper and a woollen hat.

He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Officers have said he often travels north to Inverness.

Inspector Rae Christie said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s safety and wellbeing and are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“He is known to travel to Inverness and we are liaising with our colleagues in that area in case he has headed there.

“If you have seen John, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting reference number 2085 of December 27.”