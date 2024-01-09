Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Buckie

Two people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A98 in Buckie.

Police were called to a report of the crash at Rathven junction at 8.15am this morning.

The casualties were taken to Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin in the events following the crash.

However, the severity of the injuries caused by the incident are not yet known at this time.

The road was closed until around 10.40am as police dealt with the incident, however the road is now reopen for use again.

More to follow.