Gallery: Huge flames cheered by Burning of the Clavie crowd in Burghead

Thousands packed the streets of Burghead to celebrate the annual Burning of the Clavie.

On a still, chilly and dreich night, crowds cheered as the burning beacon was taken door to door in the Broch.

The procession of the flaming barrel packed with wooden staves was followed enthusiastically through the town.

Every cheer of “Hip hip” was met with a rousing response.

Clavie crew members, who are tasked with preserving the ancient traditions, threw staves still burning hot with embers at the doors of locals as they paraded through the historic streets.

Spectactors lined the pavements as stewards shouted “Make way for the Clavie!”

However, it was the spectacular climax on Doorie Hill that brought the most excitement as crowds cheered every almost blinding burst of flames.

This year’s particularly stubborn Clavie almost refused to be extinguished with crew members having to chop it down instead of it burning itself out.

The origins of the ancient tradition date back longer than living memory and are believed to descend from the Pictish new year.

When the rest of the country moved to the current Gregorian calendar in the 18th Century, those in the Broch decided to keep their celebrations on the old date.

It means that while Burghead may hold its own Hogmanay celebrations 11 days later than the rest of the country for 2024, the party is undimmed by the wait for the Burning of the Clavie.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best images from the 2024 Burning of the Clavie in Burghead.