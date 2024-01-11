Gallery: Huge flames cheered by Burning of the Clavie crowd in Burghead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gallery: Huge flames cheered by Burning of the Clavie crowd in Burghead

The annual tradition in the Moray town dates back longer than living or written memory.

This year's Burning of the Clavie in Burghead. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By David Mackay & heatherfowlie

Thousands packed the streets of Burghead to celebrate the annual Burning of the Clavie.

On a still, chilly and dreich night, crowds cheered as the burning beacon was taken door to door in the Broch.

The procession of the flaming barrel packed with wooden staves was followed enthusiastically through the town.

Every cheer of “Hip hip” was met with a rousing response.

Clavie crew members, who are tasked with preserving the ancient traditions, threw staves still burning hot with embers at the doors of locals as they paraded through the historic streets.

Spectactors lined the pavements as stewards shouted “Make way for the Clavie!”

However, it was the spectacular climax on Doorie Hill that brought the most excitement as crowds cheered every almost blinding burst of flames.

This year’s particularly stubborn Clavie almost refused to be extinguished with crew members having to chop it down instead of it burning itself out.

The origins of the ancient tradition date back longer than living memory and are believed to descend from the Pictish new year.

When the rest of the country moved to the current Gregorian calendar in the 18th Century, those in the Broch decided to keep their celebrations on the old date.

It means that while Burghead may hold its own Hogmanay celebrations 11 days later than the rest of the country for 2024, the party is undimmed by the wait for the Burning of the Clavie.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best images from the 2024 Burning of the Clavie in Burghead. 

 

Before the burning, the Clavie is walked through the streets where people cheer as it passes.
Preparing the fire on some wood to throw into the Clavie.
People climbed Doorie Hill.
The Clavie was paraded through the streets.
The clavie stood tall at the top of the hill.
People gathered around to watch the spectacle.
An amazing team effort and time goes into this tradition each year.
The flaming barrel burned for a long time.
The team monitor the clavie throughout the burning.
A fantastic traditional night for those of Burghead.
This year’s Burning of the Clavie!
Hundreds of people showed up to watch the burning of the Clavie.
The fire was maintained and controlled by Clavie crew members.
The Clavie lit up the night sky with a beautiful orange glow.
People came from all over to see this wonderful annual tradition.
A bird’s eye view of clavie and flames.
A fantastic display again this year at Burghead.

