Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping to break into Scotland set-up

Full-back Nicky Devlin hopes shining for Aberdeen can ultimately lead to a dream Scotland call-up.

Summer signing Devlin admits he would be “unbelievably proud” if national boss Steve Clarke gave him the nod.

The 30-year-old insists his entire focus is on helping the Dons secure success.

But if he if succeeds at that target with the Reds a first international call-up would be a welcome by-product.

Devlin accepts competition for the Scotland right-back spot is fierce with English Premier League stars occupying that position.

Everton’s £16m signing Nathan Patterson and Brentford’s £14m capture Aaron Hickey are Clarke’s right-backs.

Devlin said: “I have never been involved (with Scotland) before.

“Don’t get me wrong, it would be the proudest moment of my career if it was to happen.

“The Scotland squad has been doing alright without me being there and it (right-back) is a very strong position for the national team.

“Maybe, a few years ago it wasn’t as strong as it is now as we have Patterson and Hickey who are both playing in the top league in the world.

“I will just do the best I can for Aberdeen.

“If an opportunity like that comes up I would be unbelievably proud and it would be a fantastic moment for me.

“If I can keep doing well for Aberdeen then hopefully these things will come.”

Moving onto Steve Clarke’s radar

Defender Devlin was the first signing of boss Barry Robson’s extensive summer transfer window rebuild with 13 players secured.

He penned a two-year deal at Pittodrie following the expiration of his contract with Livingston, the club he captained.

The right-back has been one of the Dons stand-out performers so far this season.

Devlin hopes starring for a bigger club on the Euro stage could elevate him onto the Scotland manager’s radar.

He said: “Playing in European competition is where the manager can judge it better because it is more similar to international level.

“Getting to cup finals and success can only help that as well.

“If I have any aspirations of doing that (Scotland cap) then I need Aberdeen to do well and I also need to play well.

“Hopefully, it can all tie in and we can all have success together.”

‘I came here to play in Europe and win trophies’

Devlin has started all 22 of Aberdeen’s domestic games in the Premiership and Viaplay Cup so far this season.

He started six of the eight European games.

The only two Euro games he did not start was because the Dons’ hopes of qualifying from the groups were already over.

Devlin was instead rested for huge domestic fixtures – including the Viaplay Cup final.

The right-back is determined to secure a return to Europe this season, although the Reds will require a Premiership resurrection to achieve that.

Aberdeen are currently eighth in the league table.

Devlin insists valuable lessons have been learned should they secure a Euro return.

He said: “I came here to play in Europe, win trophies and get to cup finals.

“Unfortunately, we lost the cup final but we also got European group stage football.

“If we can continue at that level while I am here then I would be delighted.

“I will have learned the recovery side and how difficult it is if we get there (Europe) again.

“You need to manage games a bit better and that is something we have struggled with at times.

“That cost us results.

“You are obviously playing against very different styles to anything you are used to.

“It is different football, different arenas and different atmospheres.

“We would have liked to have won a few more games in Europe.

“As a squad, as a whole, it will stand us in good stead if we were to get there again.”

Not a bad way to score your first Dons goal.#StandFree pic.twitter.com/1yesmIWzCB — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 25, 2023

No complaints about hectic schedule

The Premiership is currently in the midst of a winter shutdown.

Aberdeen are not in action again until a Scottish Cup tie away at League Two Clyde on Friday, January 19.

In a congested first half of the campaign the Dons played 30 games in all competitions.

You will hear no complaints from Devlin about the gruelling schedule, as he views it as the price of success.

He said: “There have been a lot of games squeezed into a short space of time.

“As footballers, that is where you want to be.

“The top footballers play 50 or 60 games every season.

“If you get to the latter rounds of competitions then you will rack up a lot of games.

“Hopefully, we can keep doing that and it could get up to 50 or 60 games.

“As a footballer, you can’t really complain.”