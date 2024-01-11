Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping to break into Scotland set-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping to break into Scotland set-up

Right-back accepts it will be tough to break into the Scotland squad as English Premier League stars currently occupy the right-back berth.

By Sean Wallace
Nicky Devlin with his arms stretched out celebrating after scoring against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS
Full-back Nicky Devlin hopes shining for Aberdeen can ultimately lead to a dream Scotland call-up.

Summer signing Devlin admits he would be “unbelievably proud” if national boss Steve Clarke gave him the nod.

The 30-year-old insists his entire focus is on helping the Dons secure success.

But if he if succeeds at that target with the Reds a first international call-up would be a welcome by-product.

Devlin accepts competition for the Scotland right-back spot is fierce with English Premier League stars occupying that position.

Everton’s £16m signing Nathan Patterson and Brentford’s £14m capture Aaron Hickey are Clarke’s right-backs.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Devlin said: “I have never been involved (with Scotland) before.

“Don’t get me wrong, it would be the proudest moment of my career if it was to happen.

“The Scotland squad has been doing alright without me being there and it (right-back) is a very strong position for the national team.

“Maybe, a few years ago it wasn’t as strong as it is now as we have Patterson and Hickey who are both playing in the top league in the world.

“I will just do the best I can for Aberdeen.

“If an opportunity like that comes up I would be unbelievably proud and it would be a fantastic moment for me.

“If I can keep doing well for Aberdeen then hopefully these things will come.”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Moving onto Steve Clarke’s radar

Defender Devlin was the first signing of boss Barry Robson’s extensive summer transfer window rebuild with 13 players secured.

He penned a two-year deal at Pittodrie following the expiration of his contract with Livingston, the club he captained.

The right-back has been one of the Dons stand-out performers so far this season.

Devlin hopes starring for a bigger club on the Euro stage could elevate him onto the Scotland manager’s radar.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
He said: “Playing in European competition is where the manager can judge it better because it is more similar to international level.

“Getting to cup finals and success can only help that as well.

“If I have any aspirations of doing that (Scotland cap) then I need Aberdeen to do well and I also need to play well.

“Hopefully, it can all tie in and we can all have success together.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
‘I came here to play in Europe and win trophies’

Devlin has started all 22 of Aberdeen’s domestic games in the Premiership and Viaplay Cup so far this season.

He started six of the eight European games.

The only two Euro games he did not start was because the Dons’ hopes of qualifying from the groups were already over.

Devlin was instead rested for huge domestic fixtures – including the Viaplay Cup final.

The right-back is determined to secure a return to Europe this season, although the Reds will require a Premiership resurrection to achieve that.

Aberdeen are currently eighth in the league table.

Devlin insists valuable lessons have been learned should they secure a Euro return.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Sweden in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS.
He said: “I came here to play in Europe, win trophies and get to cup finals.

“Unfortunately, we lost the cup final but we also got European group stage football.

“If we can continue at that level while I am here then I would be delighted.

“I will have learned the recovery side and how difficult it is if we get there (Europe) again.

“You need to manage games a bit better and that is something we have struggled with at times.

“That cost us results.

“You are obviously playing against very different styles to anything you are used to.

“It is different football, different arenas and different atmospheres.

“We would have liked to have won a few more games in Europe.

“As a squad, as a whole, it will stand us in good stead if we were to get there again.”

No complaints about hectic schedule

The Premiership is currently in the midst of a winter shutdown.

Aberdeen are not in action again until a Scottish Cup tie away at League Two Clyde on Friday, January 19.

In a congested first half of the campaign the Dons played 30 games in all competitions.

You will hear no complaints from Devlin about the gruelling schedule, as he views it as the price of success.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates during a Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
He said: “There have been a lot of games squeezed into a short space of time.

“As footballers, that is where you want to be.

“The top footballers play 50 or 60 games every season.

“If you get to the latter rounds of competitions then you will rack up a lot of games.

“Hopefully, we can keep doing that and it could get up to 50 or 60 games.

“As a footballer, you can’t really complain.”

Conversation