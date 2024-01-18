Gollachy Ice House: Portgordon landmark which was earmarked for cafe and wellbeing centre goes up for sale

For more than 200 years, Gollachy Ice House has been a landmark to the east of Portgordon.

The old fishing building is recognised as unusual by Historic Environment Scotland due to it being built near the sea and into flat ground.

This B-listed structure is a spot famous for offering close views of the area’s seal population.

Gollachy Ice House on the market

Now the Gollachy Ice House is on the market for offers in region of £175,000.

McEwan Fraser Legal is advertising it on behalf of owner Brigid Aitken.

In 2017, she received planning permission to build a coffee shop and well-being centre there.

What has happened?

Ms Aitken has revealed why the land has been put up for sale.

She is also hoping someone else can push forward the project with planning approval and listed building consent already in place.

‘Seeking someone with energy to push forward project’

She told the Press and Journal: “The project started in 2016 and there have been multiple obstacles to navigate.

Ms Aitken said it is “unfortunately” not going ahead due to “compounded factors” including Brexit, archeology delays and Covid impact on construction costs and availability.

She said there were also several personal reasons.

Ms Aitken added: “This has meant I am now marketing the property for sale and seeking someone with energy to take this beautiful site forward.”

History of the cafe plans

In early 2017, Brigid Aitken lodged the plans to extend the ice house to form a modern 36-seat cafe.

Alongside a wellbeing centre including a meditation room and a rejuvenating yoga studio.

A residential flat was also included in the proposals.

Locals rallied to back the plans

Council planners had recommended against the development on heritage grounds.

This was despite 48 letters of support being received for the proposals alongside seven objections.

Supportive locals argued the cafe would be a boost to Portgordon.

In August 2017, councillors voted in a special meeting of the planning committee to overturn planning officials’ recommendation and approved the proposals.

A long campaign that gained large public support played a key factor in this decision.

It is hoped a new owner can be found to seize this unique opportunity and make their mark by developing this Portgordon landmark.

Click here to enquiry about Gollachy Ice House.