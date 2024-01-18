Gollachy Ice House: Portgordon landmark which was earmarked for cafe and wellbeing centre goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gollachy Ice House: Portgordon landmark which was earmarked for cafe and wellbeing centre goes up for sale

In August 2017, Brigid Aitken's ambitious vision to turn the ice house into a cafe was approved by councillors.

By Sean McAngus
Gollachy Ice House up for sale. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Gollachy Ice House up for sale. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

For more than 200 years, Gollachy Ice House has been a landmark to the east of Portgordon.

The old fishing building is recognised as unusual by Historic Environment Scotland due to it being built near the sea and into flat ground.

This B-listed structure is a spot famous for offering close views of the area’s seal population.

Gollachy Ice House pictured now

Gollachy Ice House on the market

The Gollachy Ice House pictured in 2013 before some work took place. Image: Gordon Lennox/ DC Thomson

Now the Gollachy Ice House is on the market for offers in region of £175,000.

McEwan Fraser Legal is advertising it on behalf of owner Brigid Aitken.

In 2017, she received planning permission to build a coffee shop and well-being centre there.

What has happened?

The Portgordon landmark in the distance

Ms Aitken has revealed why the land has been put up for sale.

She is also hoping someone else can push forward the project with planning approval and listed building consent already in place.

‘Seeking someone with energy to push forward project’

She told the Press and Journal: “The project started in 2016 and there have been multiple obstacles to navigate.

Ms Aitken said it is “unfortunately” not going ahead due to “compounded factors” including Brexit, archeology delays and Covid impact on construction costs and availability.

She said there were also several personal reasons.

Ms Aitken added: “This has meant I am now marketing the property for sale and seeking someone with energy to take this beautiful site forward.”

History of the cafe plans

Our coverage when the plans were first lodged

In early 2017, Brigid Aitken lodged the plans to extend the ice house to form a modern 36-seat cafe.

Alongside a wellbeing centre including a meditation room and a rejuvenating yoga studio.

A residential flat was also included in the proposals.

Locals rallied to back the plans

The plans received strong support from locals

Council planners had recommended against the development on heritage grounds.

This was despite 48 letters of support being received for the proposals alongside seven objections.

Supportive locals argued the cafe would be a boost to Portgordon.

In August 2017, councillors voted in a special meeting of the planning committee to overturn planning officials’ recommendation and approved the proposals.

A long campaign that gained large public support played a key factor in this decision.

Drawing impression of the cafe.

It is hoped a new owner can be found to seize this unique opportunity and make their mark by developing this Portgordon landmark.

Click here to enquiry about Gollachy Ice House.

