Home News Moray

Ministry of Defence bird strike concerns prompt request for conditions on Lossiemouth caravan park planning application

Military bosses have raised concerns after being consulted on plans for Silver Sands.

By Sean McAngus
Concerns raised over hazardous birds putting the safety of pilots at risk.
Ministry of Defence bosses want Park Holidays UK to draw up a bird management plan at a Lossiemouth caravan park to avoid bird strikes.

In June, Park submitted plans to demolish some existing buildings to make way for a new facility at Silver Sands.

It will include four presentation areas, an admin office, toilets and more.

Meanwhile, the landscaping work includes the planting of Scots Pine trees.

 

Drawing impression of the proposed new facility.

What is happening with the plans?

RAF Typhoons. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But the site is inside the birdstrike safeguarding zone surrounding RAF Lossiemouth.

Hundreds of birds are sucked into jet engines every year across the UK.

So suddenly and slightly bizarrely, the MoD have a stake in plans for a new reception for the caravan park.

In a letter to planning bosses, assistant safeguarding manager Adam Scott on behalf of the MoD has outlined concerns over the dangers of birds colliding with aircrafts in the area.

Major changes could take place at Silver Sands Park. Lossiemouth.

He said: “Within this zone the principal concern of the MOD is the creation of new habitats that may attract and support populations of large and or flocking birds close to the base.

“The landscaping scheme includes the planting of a tight group of Scots Pine trees.”

He stressed the caravan park bosses should avoid having these types of trees so close to the airfield to prevent starlings, wood pigeons and corvids from roosting and breeding.

Meanwhile, he argued fruit bearing plants should account for no more than 10% of the species mix throughout the site.

Lossiemouth airbase.

He is also worried that the green and flat roofs of the new one-story building might attract and provide a home for breeding gulls and waders.

Given how close the site is to the airbase, they could impact flight safety.

Commitment to limit birds detrimental to safety

Gulls could pose danger to aircraft.

Mr Scott says a bird management plan would help maintain public safety and restrict the chances of larger bird species arriving which could pose a risk to aircrafts.

Appropriate licences will be sought to carry out the work.

Actions include:

  • Dispersing gulls or waders identified by the Secretary of State for Defence or aerodrome operator at RAF Lossiemouth as a hazard to air traffic.
  • Removal of eggs and nests and ensure the roofs are accessible for personnel engaged in the bird control activities.

If officials add this plan as a condition for getting planning permission, the MOD say they will have no objections to the application.

Meanwhile, military bosses say they have no safeguarding concerns with the height of the new facility.

Conversation