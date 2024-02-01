Princess Anne and Gordonstoun pupils team up to honour ‘inspirational’ Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Princess Anne and Gordonstoun pupils team up to honour ‘inspirational’ Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess Royal visited the Moray school to officially open new classrooms in her late mother's name.

By Graham Fleming
Princess Anne greeting pupils during a visit to Gordonstoun School. Image: Gordonstoun School
Princess Anne greeting pupils during a visit to Gordonstoun School. Image: Gordonstoun School

Princess Anne has paid her first visit to Gordonstoun school since her late mother’s passing – and helped students pay the perfect tribute.

The Princess Royal officially opened new classrooms today which are named after the monarch who died in 2022.

Three generations of the British royal family attended the boarding school near Elgin, with Prince Philip one of its first pupils.

During a touching moment, Princess Anne revealed a plaque saying ‘The Queen Elizabeth II Rooms’, a tribute which was given approval by King Charles – another former Gordonstoun student.

The Princess Royal was delighted to meet with students. Image: Gordonstoun School 

The Princess Royal – who holds the role of ‘warden’ at the school – also met students and was given a guided tour of the new classrooms which are used daily.

In a short speech after the opening, she said she was “deeply honoured” to unveil the new facility which she said “captured the spirit and tradition” of the school.

Her Royal Highness also said she also hoped that pupils would be “inspired” by her mother’s service to the community, and that her legacy can be carried throughout the school using the new facilities.

The plaque was unveiled at a special event today. Image: Gordonstoun School

Princess Anne also spoke with students about how the new classrooms are improving their learning.

Tara Sinclair, Kirill Korneev and Daisi Cooper all got the opportunity to chat briefly, describing her as “very friendly, interesting and courteous”.

She was also shown demonstrations of how pupils are using AI in the classroom from the school’s robotics club.

While The Princess Royal was offered the chance to take control of the machinery, she politely declined and chose to watch on instead as students wowed her with the latest tech.

Excitable students all dressed in Gordonstoun’s signature tartan bid farewell to the royal as she left, waving flags and cheering.

New Gordonstoun classrooms are the ‘greenest in UK’

Gordonstoun bosses say that the new Queen Elizabeth II rooms are the most ambitious construction programme at the school since World War II.

The spaces come equipped with solar panels, ground source heating and hi-tech carbon dioxide monitoring.

New classroom is one of ‘greenest in UK’. Image: Gordonstoun School

The solar panels generate enough free energy for four months of the year, and the overall bill for the building has been substantially cut.

The building has also been installed with the latest technology, including control systems for removing and adding walls to change the size of the existing rooms, and interactive teaching walls.

Biggest building project at Gordonstoun ‘since second world war’

Gordonstoun Principal Lisa Kerr said: “We are committed to providing our students with the best possible learning environment while being mindful of reducing our carbon footprint.

“The low carbon design is a signpost to how we want to develop the rest of the school estate as part of our bold masterplan leading up to the school’s 100th anniversary.

“Gordonstoun is always looking for ways to innovate and The Queen Elizabeth II Rooms’ is the first step in our biggest building project since WWII.

Princess Anne was described by students as “very friendly”. Image: Gordonstoun School

“The classroom hub is built to the highest environmental standards and provides our students and staff with the latest facilities, technology and equipment.

“HRH The Princess Royal spent time seeing how AI is used in the classroom and our robotics club gave an impressive demonstration, which hopefully bodes well when they compete in the National Championships later in the year.”

Students line up for a chance to say hello to Princess Anne. Image: Gordonstoun School

