Community in shock after death of bus driver in Elgin

Members of the Elgin community have been rocked by the death of a bus driver.

A 58 year-old bus driver died in hospital after an alleged assault in the Elgin bus station area on Friday night.

A15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Floral tributes left after death of bus driver

Comments expressing shock have been flooding in as people shared their condolences with the family at this time.

Floral tributes have also been left at Elgin bus station.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead issued a statement, calling the incident “tragic and horrific.”

He said: “My thoughts are with the bus driver’s loved ones and friends and it goes without saying that the local community is shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.

“This will also be an incredibly difficult time for everyone at the local Stagecoach depot. Everyone working on our local buses provide an essential service and should be able to return home safe and well from their shift.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and the bus company. In the meantime, my thoughts are very much with everyone affected.”

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray also made a statement following the “heart-breaking incident.”

“My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the bus driver who lost his life after this truly appalling and heart-breaking incident,” he said.

“People across Moray are shocked and saddened by this incident, but I know that people will rally round those affected by this tragedy.

“It goes without saying that no one should ever lose their life at work whilst serving their community.”

Elgin bus station re-opens

The bus station was closed for most of the weekend, with many Stagecoach services disrupted.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”