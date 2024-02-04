Community in shock after death of bus driver in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Community in shock after death of bus driver in Elgin

A bus driver died in hospital after an incident in the Elgin bus station area.

By Shanay Taylor
A man has died in hospital after being assaulted at the Elgin bus station late Friday night. Image: Jasperimage

Members of the Elgin community have been rocked by the death of a bus driver.

A 58 year-old bus driver died in hospital after an alleged assault in the Elgin bus station area on Friday night.

A15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Floral tributes left after death of bus driver

Comments expressing shock have been flooding in as people shared their condolences with the family at this time.

Floral tributes have also been left at Elgin bus station.

Floral tributes at Elgin bus station. Image: Jasperimage

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead issued a statement, calling the incident “tragic and horrific.”

He said: “My thoughts are with the bus driver’s loved ones and friends and it goes without saying that the local community is shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.

“This will also be an incredibly difficult time for everyone at the local Stagecoach depot. Everyone working on our local buses provide an essential service and should be able to return home safe and well from their shift.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and the bus company. In the meantime, my thoughts are very much with everyone affected.”

Elgin bus station was closed and taped off for much of Saturday. Image: Jasperimage

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray also made a statement following the “heart-breaking incident.”

“My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the bus driver who lost his life after this truly appalling and heart-breaking incident,” he said.

“People across Moray are shocked and saddened by this incident, but I know that people will rally round those affected by this tragedy.

“It goes without saying that no one should ever lose their life at work whilst serving their community.”

Elgin bus station re-opens

The bus station was closed for most of the weekend, with many Stagecoach services disrupted.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

