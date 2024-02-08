‘Moray is a safe place to live’: Senior councillor and top cop give reassurances after twin tragedies

Reassurances have been given that Moray is a safe place to live following two alleged murders in Elgin since November.

Chairman of Moray Council police and fire and rescue committee Peter Bloomfield made his comments at a meeting on Thursday.

He also thanked emergency service for dealing with the recent traumatic events.

Mum of two Kiesha Donaghy was found dead at a property in Anderson Drive, New Elgin on November 16.

And bus driver Keith Rollinson died in Dr Gray’s Hospital after an incident at Elgin bus station on Friday.

Mr Bloomfield said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the emergency services in Moray who have dealt with two extremely traumatic incidents over the last few months.

“While incidents like these are, thankfully, rare in Moray … I follow the lead of Police Scotland in reassuring our community that Moray is a remarkably safe place to live.

“It is no less shocking when things like this happen.

Tribute to Moray emergency services

“For the close-knit communities we have here in Moray it is incidents like these that bring us together. And I’m much heartened by the response locally since these tragic deaths took place.

“My thanks go to the services who have conducted their response and investigations professionally and with respect to our communities – a stark reminder of the difficult job they do every day.”

Mr Bloomfield’s comments were echoed by chief superintendent Graeme Mackie.

However he added that Moray was “not immune from these incidents”.

Mum of two Ms Donaghy, 32, was found dead at a property in Anderson Drive on 16 November.

Owen Grant, 41, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court in December charged with murdering 32 year old Ms Donaghy.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

A 15 year old boy appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday charged with the murder of Stagecoach driver Mr Rollinson, 58.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A candlelit vigil will be held outside St Giles’ Church in Elgin town centre on Saturday in memory of Mr Rollinson from 7pm.

