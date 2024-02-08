‘Moray is a safe place to live’: Senior councillor and top cop give reassurances after twin tragedies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Moray is a safe place to live’: Senior councillor and top cop give reassurances after twin tragedies

Chairman of Moray Council police and fire and rescue committee Peter Bloomfield also thanked emergency services who dealt with the alleged murders.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Emergency services have been thanked for their response to two recent alleged murders in Elgin.
Reassurances have been given that Moray is a safe place to live following two alleged murders in Elgin since November.

Chairman of Moray Council police and fire and rescue committee Peter Bloomfield made his comments at a meeting on Thursday.

He also thanked emergency service for dealing with the recent traumatic events.

Mum of two Kiesha Donaghy was found dead at a property in Anderson Drive, New Elgin on November 16.

Profile photo of Keith Rollinson.
Bus driver Keith Rollinson.

And bus driver Keith Rollinson died in Dr Gray’s Hospital after an incident at Elgin bus station on Friday.

Mr Bloomfield said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the emergency services in Moray who have dealt with two extremely traumatic incidents over the last few months.

“While incidents like these are, thankfully, rare in Moray … I follow the lead of Police Scotland in reassuring our community that Moray is a remarkably safe place to live.

“It is no less shocking when things like this happen.

Tribute to Moray emergency services

“For the close-knit communities we have here in Moray it is incidents like these that bring us together. And I’m much heartened by the response locally since these tragic deaths took place.

“My thanks go to the services who have conducted their response and investigations professionally and with respect to our communities – a stark reminder of the difficult job they do every day.”

Mr Bloomfield’s comments were echoed by chief superintendent Graeme Mackie.

However he added that Moray was “not immune from these incidents”.

Kiesha Donaghy
Mum of two Kiesha Donaghy.

Mum of two Ms Donaghy, 32, was found dead at a property in Anderson Drive on 16 November.
Owen Grant, 41, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court in December charged with murdering 32 year old Ms Donaghy.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

A 15 year old boy appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday charged with the murder of Stagecoach driver Mr Rollinson, 58.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A candlelit vigil will be held outside St Giles’ Church in Elgin town centre on Saturday in memory of Mr Rollinson from 7pm.

