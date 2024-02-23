How Falconer Museum could finally be reopened in Forres in new ‘heritage quarter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How Falconer Museum could finally be reopened in Forres in new ‘heritage quarter’

The galleries have been closed for five years but there are hopes a new vision could now push the attraction to greater heights.

By David Mackay
Exterior of Falconer Museum.
The Falconer Museum was established in 1871 but closed in 2019 due to budget cuts. Image: DC Thomson

The Falconer Museum in Forres could be reopened as part of a new £3.3 million “heritage quarter” in the town.

Campaigners have plans for a five-year project to protect and restore the town’s historic buildings and attract visitors.

At the centre of the vision is reopening the doors to the Falconer Museum, which was closed in 2019 in Moray Council budget cuts.

Experts are drawing up a new financial model so visitors can enjoy the galleries in the grand Victorian building once again.

And they believe Forres’ unique link to Hugh Falconer, who helped inspire the theories of Charles Darwin, can be pivotal in reopening the museum.

How could Falconer Museum in Forres reopen?

The Falconer Museum remains owned by Moray Council and it remains financially responsible for looking after its collections.

However, the local authority has pulled funding for running the building as a five-star visitor attraction.

A partnership organisation, christened the Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme, has been launched. It comprises representatives of Forres Heritage Trust, Forres Area Community Trust, the community council, Forres in Bloom and others. It will examine ideas for a possible “heritage quarter” in the town centre and potentially wider area.

View of Falconer Museum gallery from steps overlooking floor.
Forres locals have their say on heritage plans for the Falconer Museum and the town. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

At the heart of the plans is finding a financially sustainable way to reopen the Falconer Museum.

Initial ideas include making the building available to hire, commercialising the existing collections and facilities, new merchandising, specific events, charging for entry, guided tours of the attraction and town and capitalising on the link to Hugh Falconer.

No decisions have been made with a development phase for the project ongoing until September. Then, a bid for £3.3 million from the National Lottery, Historic Environment Scotland and UK Government for a five-year project will be submitted.

What makes Falconer Museum unique?

Forres-based freelance heritage consultant Helen Avenell is helping to spearhead the project and believes the town’s link to Hugh Falconer can be capitalised on.

She said: “The Falconer Museum itself is a pretty special museum, and Forres as a town punches above its weight.

“The museum is more than just a regional museum that tells the story of a community, it tells the story of the father of palaeontology who was born literally down the road from it.

Freelance heritage consultant Helen Avenell with Forres High Street behind.
Helen Avenell is gathering views about heritage in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“Charles Darwin was a collector of ideas, and Hugh Falconer was absolutely at the centre of those new theories.

A lot of his collections are in the National History Museum and Kew Gardens in London, they’re not just of local or national interest, they’re of international significance.”

Mrs Avenell believes a new model of funding the Falconer Museum could also push it to new heights.

Woman face-to-face with bust of Hugh Falconer.
A bust of Hugh Falconer is kept inside the museum. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “It’s not going to be through a public funding model from a local authority like it was before.

“It needs to be something new and positive, but in some ways that can release more opportunities because it won’t have to operate within a council structure.”

‘No point leaving Forres museum closed’

This week the doors of the Falconer Museum were reopened for one day only to allow locals to have their say on heritage plans for Forres.

Boards with about 200 suggestions for how to attract visitors, engage youngsters, generate income and make the town more attractive were put up.

Among the ideas included possible futures for St Laurence Church, which the Church of Scotland has penned for closure.

Other suggestions included:

  • Traditional skills and cooking classes
  • Regular town centre markets
  • More evening events
  • Events to celebrate 200 years of Forres Town Hall and 100 years of Forres Highland Games
  • Making more use of Grant Park and Cluny Hill
  • Improving or repurposing vacant buildings

Forres Heritage Trust’s George Alexander is chairman of the project. He explained the funding could help improve historic buildings in the town – but also create new legacies.

George Alexander on Forres High Street with Tolbooth behind.
George Alexander is chairman of the heritage quarter project in Forres. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve been pushing for the museum to reopen again for a long time.

“The council is still in there every month looking after the collections. So there’s no cobwebs and there’s no musty smell, it’s just the public that’s not allowed in.

“It’s also going to give money to building owners to improve their properties, but we are insistent in getting the museum open again. There’s no point doing all this and leaving it closed.”

More from Moray

Stem subjects will be impacted. Image: Shutterstock
UHI Moray cuts to Stem subjects will impact school pupils
Image: Moray Council
£10.6m health and social care overspend 'a risk' to Moray Council finances as budget…
A call to introduce a by-law to prevent goose and duck shooting at Findhorn Bay is one of only three petitions considered valid for consideration by Moray Council since 2013. Image: Moray Council
Duck shooting, new windows and a safety barrier: The three petitions (out of 29)…
Aftermath of kitchen fire at Gordon Arms Hotel
Staff 'shaken up' after early morning kitchen blaze at Fochabers hotel
Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine
The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place.
Poundstretcher confirms plans to open new Elgin location
Detectives and forensic teams at Oakenhead Wood in Lossiemouth behind police tape.
Death of woman found in Lossiemouth woods is 'not suspicious'
Grant Lodge viewed from front.
Grant Lodge design team search begins: What it means for the future of Elgin…
Springfield's Dykes of Gray development in Dundee.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties suffers 70% profits plunge
Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support

Conversation