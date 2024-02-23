Russell Dingwall looking to show how far Elgin City have come at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Dingwall looking to show how far Elgin City have come at Peterhead

City have won five of their last nine matches ahead of their trip to Balmoor.

By Andy Skinner
Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.

Russell Dingwall aims to show how far Elgin City have come since their last visit to Peterhead.

City suffered one of their lowest points of the season when they went down 6-0 at Balmoor in September, during Barry Smith’s short-lived reign in charge.

Since then Elgin have gone on to stage an impressive turnaround under new boss Allan Hale, with a 2-1 home victory over Peterhead on December 30 kick starting a run of five wins from their last nine matches.

With City having taken four points from their last two matches, against third-placed Spartans and League Two leaders Stenhousemuir, midfielder Dingwall feels his side have shown they are capable against the league’s strongest sides.

Elgin City defeated Peterhead on January 2. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against the second-placed Aberdeenshire side, Dingwall said: “We beat Peterhead at new year, but we know it’s going to be a tough game down there. They are a different side at their place.

“We saw that the last time we were down there, so we have got that wrong to put right.

“We feel like we are a different team since we went down there, so we will go down full of confidence and hopefully take something back.

“Coming into the three games we had against Spartans, Stenhousemuir and Peterhead, we knew it was going to be tough.

“The games are not a free hit, but if you get anything out of them it’s probably a bonus.

“To go down and beat Spartans and then get a draw at home to Stenny, albeit with our first half performance we maybe should have won the game, it just shows the way the boys are going and how we are playing at the moment.

“The confidence is high and the manager is putting his thoughts across. It’s all starting to come together, we feel.”

Elgin squad buying into new management team’s demands

Hale bolstered his squad with seven new additions during the January transfer window, which have increased the competition for places at Borough Briggs.

Former Ross County player Dingwall, who has been with City since 2019, says the entire squad has bought into the new ideas from Hale and assistant Stefan Laird.

The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird. Image: Elgin City FC

He added: “It’s a mix of everything. We have obviously signed a few players now, so individually we are better.

“The manager has come in with his thoughts, and as a team we are starting to get to grips with what he’s asking us to do.

“We are coming together. If you put the two together we are going to be a better team, which we seem to be at the moment.

“The likes of myself, Matthew Cooper, Brian Cameron and Rory MacEwan have just signed new contracts.

“It’s good to get them on board for the future. Everyone is coming together, you’ve got to buy into it.

“The manager has said that since he came in – it’s his way or no way.

“The boys have bought into it and we are getting the rewards now.”

Midfielder looking to produce best form

Dingwall enjoyed a prolific campaign from midfield last term, netting 15 goals for the Black and Whites.

Goals have been harder to come by season, although the 26-year-old took his tally up to six for the campaign in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Stenny.

Dingwall is confident Hale can bring out the best in him, adding: “He has been very good with me.

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Motherwell
Russell Dingwall in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“He has been positive since he came in.

“He sees the game how I see the game as well – high energy, high pressing and attacking football. That’s the way I like to play, so it suits me down to tee.

“I can’t really speak highly enough of them since they have come in.”

