Anger as Elgin councillors ‘sidelined’ in creation of new £20 million town board

A report before members asked they appoint councillors to the town board, but it did not specifically state any of the six Elgin members should be involved.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There has been anger that Elgin councillors were left out of a group deciding how £20m would be spent in the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Leaving Elgin councillors off the group deciding how £20 million can be spent in the town has been branded “totally unacceptable”.

A report before members on Wednesday asked they appoint councillors to the town board.

But it did not suggest any of the six Elgin members should be involved.

Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers said: “In my 25 years on this council no report has got my hackles up like this one.

‘Ludicrous’

“Nowhere in the paper does it mention the Elgin members.

“I wonder what the people of Elgin would think if any of the six democratically elected members for Elgin would not sit on a board for Elgin.

“This really rankles with me. It’s totally unacceptable.”

He also questioned mention of the opposition leader being appointed to the board, saying there wasn’t one.

While the SNP is the largest opposition group, Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison are co-leaders.

There is also a leader of the Labour group. And there is a Green councillor and four independent elected members.

Member for Elgin North Sandy Keith said he had never seen his Labour colleague Mr Divers so angry.

Compromise

And it would be “ludicrous” and leave them looking like “a laughing stock” if no members representing the town were on the board.

Mr Keith said: “I cannot agree with the sidelining of Elgin councillors.”

Deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn apologised for not picking up the reference to the opposition leader in the report.

But she said it was up to councillors to decide who would take seats on the board.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
A compromise was agreed that two of the three councillors should be Elgin representatives, one SNP and one Labour.

Conservative leader of the local authority Kathleen Robertson – a Forres councillor – will join them on the board.

All three will be able to nominate substitutes if they are unable to attend meetings.

Elgin Town Board must be established by April 1. And members are tasked with coming up with a vision and an investment plan for the £20 million.

£20m for Elgin

Funds can be spent on heritage and regeneration projects as well as transport, connectivity and safety with a focus on the High Street area.

The money has come from the UK Government Long Term Plans for Towns fund, with cash being spent over a 10 year period.

As Moray MP, Douglas Ross will sit on the board, and it is recommended he is joined by Richard Lochhead as Moray MSP.

Representatives from Elgin Bid, Elgin Town Hall for the Community, Elgin Community Council, UHI Moray, Police Scotland and NHS Grampian will also be part of the group.

