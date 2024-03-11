Union Street properties evacuated following vape shop fire

A section of Union Street has been cordoned off after a fire broke out within a city centre vape store.

Four fire appliances and a height appliance are currently at the scene after the blaze started around 12.20pm.

Smoke can be seen bellowing from the Refill Station shop, an e-liquid provider, as well as neighbouring stores.

The area has been cordoned off with yellow tape as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The road is currently closed between Back Wynd and Belmont Street.

Properties evacuated following shop fire

Pictures taken at the scene show large crowds gathering to watch the events unfold.

Surrounding properties have been evacuated as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Staff from a dental practice, located in the same building, said they heard the fire alarm go off before evacuating the premises.

They said: “We haven’t been told anything.

“We smelled smoke and the fire alarms went off around 12.20pm

“We were told we were to evacuate by firemen immediately.”

Next door, Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes also fell victim to the fire as smoke built up in the store.

Speaking at the scene, manager Malik said staff barely had enough time to put their shoes on as smoke began to build up in the shop.

He said: “There’s a fire round the back of the Refill Station store next door.

“They say they are going to have to break the window from the back and enter that way.

“Both theirs and our shop is completely closed.

“My staff member didn’t even have time to get his shoes before we had to evacuate.”

Fire crews have been seen entering the Refill Station store from both the Union Street entrance and the rear door, backing onto The Green.

Firefighters have been wearing breathing apparatus as they scope out the source of the fire.

More to follow.