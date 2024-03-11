Union Street properties evacuated following vape shop fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street properties evacuated following vape shop fire

A section of Union Street was cordoned off as firefighters entered the shop wearing breathing apparatus.

By Michelle Henderson & Graham Fleming
Firefighters have been seen entering the city centre store wearing breathing apparatus. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Firefighters have been seen entering the city centre store wearing breathing apparatus. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

A section of Union Street has been cordoned off after a fire broke out within a city centre vape store.

Four fire appliances and a height appliance are currently at the scene after the blaze started around 12.20pm.

Smoke can be seen bellowing from the Refill Station shop, an e-liquid provider, as well as neighbouring stores.

Smoke can be seen bellowing from the Refill Station shop on Union Street. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

The area has been cordoned off with yellow tape as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters pictured outside the Refill Station shop in Aberdeen.
Firefighters have been seen gathering outside the city centre property amidst the ongoing incident. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The road is currently closed between Back Wynd and Belmont Street.

Properties evacuated following shop fire

Pictures taken at the scene show large crowds gathering to watch the events unfold.

Surrounding properties have been evacuated as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters pictured at the scene of a fire on Union Street in Aberdeen.
Fire crews descended on Union Street shortly after 12.20pm and remain at the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Staff from a dental practice, located in the same building, said they heard the fire alarm go off before evacuating the premises.

They said: “We haven’t been told anything.

“We smelled smoke and the fire alarms went off around 12.20pm

“We were told we were to evacuate by firemen immediately.”

Next door, Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes also fell victim to the fire as smoke built up in the store.

Union Street
Mobiles, Gadgets and vapes, located next door, also began to fill up wth smoke as the fire took hold. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Speaking at the scene, manager Malik said staff barely had enough time to put their shoes on as smoke began to build up in the shop.

He said: “There’s a fire round the back of the Refill Station store next door.

“They say they are going to have to break the window from the back and enter that way.

“Both theirs and our shop is completely closed.

“My staff member didn’t even have time to get his shoes before we had to evacuate.”

Fire crews have been seen entering the Refill Station store from both the Union Street entrance and the rear door, backing onto The Green.

Firefighters have been wearing breathing apparatus as they scope out the source of the fire.

More to follow.

Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire which took hold in the Refill Station store this afternoon. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as crews work to extinguish the blaze. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Fire crews descend on Union Street.
Union Street has been cordoned off as fire crews remain at the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen fire crews are currently dealing with a fire, which broke out within a vape shop in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen fire crews are currently dealing with a fire, which broke out within a vape shop in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A fire appliance pictured on The Green.
Firefighters have been seen entering the premises from the rear entrance on The Green. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

