Connor Barron says next Aberdeen boss will inherit team packed with quality

The Dons have been dragged into a relegation dogfight but Barron insists the new manager will inherit a strong squad.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Midfielder Connor Barron insists Aberdeen’s next permanent manager will inherit a quality squad despite the Dons being in a dogfight at the wrong end of the table.

And he reckons the 1-0 win at Motherwell can be the turning point for a struggling Dons side to prove their worth by moving away from relegation danger.

The Pittodrie board conducted interviews with managerial candidates last week and aim appoint a new boss during the international break.

Barron admits the recent managerial upheaval has been tough.

When the new manager is appointed he will be the fourth boss in the Pittodrie hot-seat since late January.

Barry Robson was sacked on January 31, Neil Warnock lasted 33 days as interim boss and Peter Leven has taken the team for the last two games.

Leven was also in interim charge for the 1-1 draw against Celtic on February 3, two days before Warnock arrived at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Bojan Miovski after making it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Barron, 21, said: “The one thing you can say is we give 100% every week.

“He (new manager) will definitely get that but he’s also going to have bundles of quality in the squad.

“We are also a team that won’t give up, we showed that against Motherwell.

“It was a massive result for us.

“We needed the win especially after recent weeks and the things going on.

“It’s just the start for us as need to go on a run.”

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Motherwell's Lennon Miller in action. Image: SNS
‘We’ll leave it to the hierarchy to take care of that’

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed the club aim to appoint a new manager during the international break.

Asked if he hoped the Pittodrie club would deliver on that vow, Barron said: “It’s out of my hands.

“All I know is Pete (Leven) has done a brilliant job since coming in.

“We’ll leave it to the hierarchy to take care of that and we’ll concentrate on doing our work on the pitch.”

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Management upheaval is ‘tough’

The win at Motherwell was Aberdeen’s first Premiership victory since January 2.

That crash in form dropped the Dons into a relegation scrap.

Barron admits the recent managerial upheaval has been difficult.

He said: “It’s been tough, but it’s the game we play.

“Sometimes it’s like that.

“We’re playing for a club in a one-club city and sometimes you really feel it.

“But it was nice to put a smile back on the fans’ faces and hopefully we can go and kick on now.”

Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Jamie McGrath in action during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Interim boss Peter Leven’s impact

Leven admitted after the win against Motherwell that he has yet to be informed if that will be his final game in interim charge.

The 40-year-old led the Dons to a first league win in 12 games to move from 10th to ninth in the Premiership table.

Winning at Motherwell prevented Aberdeen matching the club record winless run in the league of 12 matches set in 1995.

Leven held a meeting with the squad the day after last week’s 1-0 loss at Dundee and showed them videos of their best and worst performances this season.

It was in a bid to highlight how good they can be and to fix problems.

Barron reckons it worked.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
He said: “We had a good meeting as a team and we realise the quality we’ve got in the team and on the ball.

“We need to start using that.

“We’ve got too many good players in the team to put things long and not play nice football.

“Against Motherwell we showed what we can do and it’s important we continue that.

“I thought it was a real Aberdeen performance.

“Pete has been brilliant since he came in.

“He’s been here a while and we all know what he’s like and how he wants to play.

“On Wednesday night at Dundee we got a bit stuck in between, different managers telling us different things and we maybe weren’t all on the same page.

“Every player sees things differently and takes things differently.

“Some like an arm around them and some like a rollicking.

“It’s been brilliant seeing what Pete can do in a short space of time.

“It’s important for us to kick on and use that.”

Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match at Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘We are all on the same page’

Aberdeen’s next game is a home clash against Ross County on Saturday March 30 following the international break.

Ross County currently occupy the relegation play-off spot and are just three points behind the Dons.

Despite the win at Motherwell the Dons failed to gain ground on the Ross County as the Staggies secured a shock 2-1 win against Hearts.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Barron said: “The significance of playing Ross County next isn’t lost on us.

“We have to take confidence from beating Mothewell as we know what we can do now.

“We’re all on the same page.”

 

