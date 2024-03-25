Dumper truck at centre of attempted theft from Buckie construction yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dumper truck at centre of attempted theft from Buckie construction yard

It is believed the suspect attempted to drive the vehicle up a bank without success and later abandoned it by a fence.

By Chris Cromar
Marine Place, Buckie.
The incident happened at Marine Place in Buckie. Image: Google Maps.

A dumper truck was at the centre of an attempted theft in Buckie after entry was gained to a construction yard in the town.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which is believed to have happened at some point between 3pm on Friday and 7am today.

The incident happened at a building site owned by infrastructure firm Pat Munro in the town‘s Marine Place, which resulted in a dumper truck being taken and driven into a fence, causing considerable damage.

It is believed the suspect then attempted to drive the vehicle up the bank without success and later abandoned it by the fence.

Attempts were also made to start an excavator on the site.

‘Suspicious activity’

Constable Chris MacKinnon of Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Marine Place over the weekend and may have noticed any suspicious activity around the construction yard to please get in touch.

“We would particularly urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be of significance to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 0542 of Monday, March 25, 2024.”

