‘This is a similar emergency to Covid’: Elderly care, mental health and vaccines will be looked at in bid to balance books in Moray

Less use of locums and a review of Moray’s vaccination programme could be key to balancing the region’s health and social care budget.

A warning has been made that Moray Integration Joint Board will have to make difficult and controversial decisions to deal with its financial crisis.

The comments came as the board endorsed a proposed £9.5 million savings plan last week.

It includes a review of mental health and learning disabilities staffing levels to reduce the use of locums. That could save around £2.27 million.

A redesign of the vaccination programme could see a £1.75 million reduction in spend.

‘We need to be realistic about the crisis we’re in’

And reviews of older person’s day services, the internal care at home service and a review of the social and therapeutic project could save £984,000.

Relocation of equipment and cancelling weekend working for occupational therapy and physiotherapy at Dr Gray’s Hospital could bring in £232,000.

And a review of transport policy along with considering using leased cars instead of paying staff mileage expenses will be looked at.

Centralising equipment and increased monitoring of purchasing and replacement items could reduce waste.

And leasing accommodation is expected to stop.

That could have combined savings of £538,000.

However £3.76 million still needs to be found to balance the books.

Board member Sandy Riddell said “difficult and potentially controversial” decisions would have to be made.

£3.76m shortfall

And he warned the board could fall short of their financial responsibilities if things dragged on.

Mr Riddell said: “We need to be realistic about the crisis we’re in and the pace required (to make changes).

“I think this will be far short of what will be required in terms of timing and implementation.

“Because there will be very difficult conversations to have with the public, with our colleagues in other services and with the government.”

Mr Riddell felt action on finances might only begin after the final savings plan comes back to the board in May.

However chief officer for Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram believes public discussions could begin soon.

He said: “We need to use that time between now and May to be doing that consultation and engagement work with our stakeholders.

‘We haven’t got the time to mess about’

“I think its a more honest conversation.”

Councillor Tracy Colyer said there was a need to deal with the financial situation “urgently”.

She added: “We haven’t got the time to mess about.”

Dr Malcolm Simmons felt the Covid pandemic showed changes could be brought in very quickly.

He said: “But what it takes is a different mindset, an ability to focus on priorities and make those difficult decisions.

“And it needs the general public and our communities to be well informed of the situation.

“This is a similar emergency (to the Covid pandemic) and should be treated as such.”

There were calls to make sure staff are fully consulted and for unpaid carers to be included in consultations.