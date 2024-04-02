‘This is a similar emergency to Covid’: Elderly care, mental health and vaccines will be looked at in bid to balance books in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is a similar emergency to Covid’: Elderly care, mental health and vaccines will be looked at in bid to balance books in Moray

Staff travel mileage and weekend physiotherapy work could also be affected as Moray IJB tries to make £9.5million in savings.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram is keen for discussions to start on a proposed £9.5m savings plan to help balance the budget. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Less use of locums and a review of Moray’s vaccination programme could be key to balancing the region’s health and social care budget.

A warning has been made that Moray Integration Joint Board will have to make difficult and controversial decisions to deal with its financial crisis.

The comments came as the board endorsed a proposed £9.5 million savings plan last week.

It includes a review of mental health and learning disabilities staffing levels to reduce the use of locums. That could save around £2.27 million.

A redesign of the vaccination programme could see a £1.75 million reduction in spend.

‘We need to be realistic about the crisis we’re in’

And reviews of older person’s day services, the internal care at home service and a review of the social and therapeutic project could save £984,000.

Relocation of equipment and cancelling weekend working for occupational therapy and physiotherapy at Dr Gray’s Hospital could bring in £232,000.

And a review of transport policy along with considering using leased cars instead of paying staff mileage expenses will be looked at.

Centralising equipment and increased monitoring of purchasing and replacement items could reduce waste.

And leasing accommodation is expected to stop.

That could have combined savings of £538,000.

However £3.76 million still needs to be found to balance the books.

Board member Sandy Riddell said “difficult and potentially controversial” decisions would have to be made.

£3.76m shortfall

And he warned the board could fall short of their financial responsibilities if things dragged on.

Mr Riddell said: “We need to be realistic about the crisis we’re in and the pace required (to make changes).

“I think this will be far short of what will be required in terms of timing and implementation.

“Because there will be very difficult  conversations to have with the public, with our colleagues in other services and with the government.”

Mr Riddell felt action on finances might only begin after the final savings plan comes back to the board in May.

However chief officer for Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram believes public discussions could begin soon.

He said: “We need to use that time between now and May to be doing that consultation and engagement work with our stakeholders.

‘We haven’t got the time to mess about’

“I think its a more honest conversation.”

Councillor Tracy Colyer said there was a need to deal with the financial situation “urgently”.

She added: “We haven’t got the time to mess about.”

Dr Malcolm Simmons felt the Covid pandemic showed changes could be brought in very quickly.

He said: “But what it takes is a different mindset, an ability to focus on priorities and make those difficult decisions.

“And it needs the general public and our communities to be well informed of the situation.

“This is a similar emergency (to the Covid pandemic) and should be treated as such.”

There were calls to make sure staff are fully consulted and for unpaid carers to be  included in consultations.

